The Daily
Respect the press
A few weeks ago, I was sitting in the car with my sister who had just moved to Seattle to pursue nursing. We had one of those cheesy, coming-of-age moments, pondering the fact that we are now adults and have adult worries like making money and having a career. While...
Unionized UW librarians to strike Oct. 13
After over a year of trying to negotiate a contract with UW administrators, UW librarians are poised to strike tomorrow, Oct. 13. The stalled negotiations come 16 months after roughly 125 librarians and other employees of the UW Libraries and Press voted to join Service Employees International Union 925 in June 2021.
