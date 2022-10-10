As we quickly approach mid-October, six Huskie teams look to have a successful week of competition. Men’s soccer kicks the week off Wednesday as they host Northwestern under the lights. Women’s soccer travels to Buffalo for a Thursday evening match with the Bulls. Friday, cross country looks to have a strong showing at the Bradley Pink Classic while volleyball hosts Ball State Friday and Saturday. Football travels to Eastern Michigan Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. bout with the Eagles. Finally, on Sunday, men’s golf has its second to last competition of the fall at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational and women’s soccer hosts Kent State at 1 p.m.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO