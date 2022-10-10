Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
949wdkb.com
Witches Night Out October 20th
Grab a few of your favorite witches for a mystical shopping event in downtown Sycamore on Thursday October 20th. Your ticket will include a goblet (stemless wine glass), spell card (list of businesses and entry for Raffle Prizes) and a BEWITCHING EVENING! Visit the participating businesses and leave your spell card at MVP’s Sports Bar (122 S. California Street) and you could win!! Prizes include; a $100 Sycamore Shopping Spree, raffle basket (valued at $300.00), two tickets to our Winter Chocolate Walk, or two tickets to our 2023 Taste of Spring!
949wdkb.com
THIS WEEK IN HUSKIE ATHLETICS
As we quickly approach mid-October, six Huskie teams look to have a successful week of competition. Men’s soccer kicks the week off Wednesday as they host Northwestern under the lights. Women’s soccer travels to Buffalo for a Thursday evening match with the Bulls. Friday, cross country looks to have a strong showing at the Bradley Pink Classic while volleyball hosts Ball State Friday and Saturday. Football travels to Eastern Michigan Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. bout with the Eagles. Finally, on Sunday, men’s golf has its second to last competition of the fall at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational and women’s soccer hosts Kent State at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0