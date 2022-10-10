Every coach has their own strategy, a calling card, if you will. Mario Cristobal, the head coach of Oregon Football for four seasons, was an offensive lineman in college. He took great pride in the offensive linemen he recruited and coached. It’s something we have to be thankful for as Duck fans even with Cristobal gone, because as we watch Bo Nix stand so comfortably in the pocket and pick apart opposing defenses, we must realize he’s doing it behind a Cristobal offensive line.

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO