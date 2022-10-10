ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Can Big Eyes Coin And Other Cryptos Yield In The Bear Market?

With the mainstream attention on the cryptocurrency industry, some of its lucrative operations have become more popular. Crypto investing involves buying promising altcoins in the hope that it yields returns. The media have over-glamourized it and turned it into a “get-rich-fast scheme.” However, it is a tumultuous exercise that requires hours of market research, among other factors.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Obyte Launches Prophet: A Bonding-Curve-Based Prediction Market Platform

October 11th, 2022 / Prophet is a decentralized platform for betting in which users may partake not just by placing bets but also by offering liquidity and benefiting from transaction fees. It relies on a formula using bonding curves, which ensures that both betting and trading may occur at all times and that there will always be enough liquidity to buy and sell back. This is the most significant benefit of centralised prediction markets over previous forms of decentralized prediction markets, which often had poor liquidity and unpleasant trading conditions for users who only wanted to place a bet.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

DAODAO: Coinbase-Backed DeSo Launches Breakthrough Cross-Chain Fundraising Platform

DeSo, a new blockchain, has launched DAODAO, which promises to change the fundraising process for entrepreneurs. Built on the DeSo blockchain, DAODAO is a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. The platform allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins that are immediately tradable on an on-chain order book exchange. Founders can use any currency, including fiat cash, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, DeSo, and USDC.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Coins#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Big Eyes Coin Compares To#Big Eyes Coin#Decentraland#Metaverse#Ethereum#La Liga
zycrypto.com

BudBlockz outperforms Cosmos (ATOM) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

As 2022 heads into the final quarter of a disappointing year for cryptocurrency investors, the smart money is on tokens that deliver unique functionality and resilient use cases. That appears to be the reason behind the relatively strong performance of Cosmos (ATOM) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT), two of the more dependable cryptocurrency acquisitions over the last six months. Those factors may be even more true of BudBlockz (BLUNT), the cannabis-industry token that has made a name for itself with an aggressive private sale and an excellent start to its formal presale.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

There Is A “Good Chance” Ethereum Flips Bitcoin, ETH Co-Founder Asserts

Ethereum has “a good chance” of flipping Bitcoin to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Anthony Di Iorio an Ethereum Co-Founder, has said. Speaking to Kitco News, Anthony noted that Ethereum’s win over Bitcoin’s dominance would be a result of its sound and steady growth.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

XEN Crypto Storms Crypto Market After Listing on MEXC Exchange

Joint virtual mining startup XEN Crypto has made a grand entry into the crypto space after listing on Monday on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC. Hence, MEXC has become its main battlefield. Despite being a startup, the project has earned a groundbreaking status in the crypto market following its massive...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
zycrypto.com

Softnote: Revolutionary Bitcoin Scaling Solution Announces Community Presale

Softnote, a revolutionary Bitcoin scaling solution built on the Tectum blockchain, has disclosed the commencement of its community presale via a recent press release. Hence, community members can have the opportunity to participate in the new project. Tectum’s Product, Softnotes. Powered by the Tectum blockchain, Softnotes seeks to solve...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

BudBlockz Presale on Track to Sell Out and Raise Millions Like Stepn

Cryptocurrencies are doing more than providing a disintermediated medium of payment. Crypto is also innovatively transforming how business entities raise funds they require to finance their operations. By putting up tokens for sale, creators and developers can get the money they need to develop and market their crypto projects. Token...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Velas And Woonkly Partner Up To Boost Trading And Minting Of NFTs

Velas, a leading blockchain protocol, and Woonkly, a meta-social network, are excited to announce their newly formed partnership to deliver high performance, enhanced accessibility, and better security for users on both networks. This partnership brings together Woonkly’s decentralized social network and Vela’s sector-leading blockchain to provide users with numerous benefits....
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

LBank: An Overview Of The Crypto Asset Trading Platform

One of the leading platforms for trading cryptocurrency assets, LBank offers a variety of products and services to users worldwide, including cryptocurrency trading, derivatives, currency quantification, currency interest creation, and other services. Currently, LBank is licensed by the NFA, MSB, Canada MSB, and Australian AUSTRAC, with additional licenses being developed.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

India To Test E-Rupee As Bitcoin and Ethereum Threaten Supremacy Of The Central Bank

India joins the bandwagon as it plans to roll out its Central Bank Digital Currency this year. The Reserve Bank of India released a 50-page paper on Friday about the prospects of a digital Rupee being an alternative to cryptocurrencies. With government-backed currencies launched to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Feed3 Going Head-On With Notable Cryptos — Dogecoin and Chiliz

Looking for cryptos with good potential? We discuss Feed3 (FD3), DogeCoin (DOGE), and Chiliz (CHZ). DogeCoin (DOGE) is considered the “king of meme coins” and is among the most popular cryptocurrencies. As most meme coins thrive on hype and buzz from their communities, DogeCoin (DOGE) has benefitted from...
MARKETS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

DeSo Announces New Innovation, Debuts Decentralized On-Chain End-to-End Encrypted Group Chats

Decentralized layer-1 blockchain, Deso is pleased to announce its latest innovation set to bring Bitcoin’s pseudonymity and censorship resistance to messaging. The platform has just disclosed the launch of its decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted direct messaging and group chats. Disrupting messaging giants like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal. DeSo Debuts...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy