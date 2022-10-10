Read full article on original website
Can Big Eyes Coin And Other Cryptos Yield In The Bear Market?
With the mainstream attention on the cryptocurrency industry, some of its lucrative operations have become more popular. Crypto investing involves buying promising altcoins in the hope that it yields returns. The media have over-glamourized it and turned it into a “get-rich-fast scheme.” However, it is a tumultuous exercise that requires hours of market research, among other factors.
Obyte Launches Prophet: A Bonding-Curve-Based Prediction Market Platform
October 11th, 2022 / Prophet is a decentralized platform for betting in which users may partake not just by placing bets but also by offering liquidity and benefiting from transaction fees. It relies on a formula using bonding curves, which ensures that both betting and trading may occur at all times and that there will always be enough liquidity to buy and sell back. This is the most significant benefit of centralised prediction markets over previous forms of decentralized prediction markets, which often had poor liquidity and unpleasant trading conditions for users who only wanted to place a bet.
Is This Bear Market a Good Time for Founders and Creators to get Involved With Crypto? – 3 Main Points to Avoid the Biggest Pitfalls
If you’ve been thinking of bringing your project ideas to the cryptosphere, the barrier to entry might seem high, no matter the market conditions. Also, the way crypto is trending downward right now might scare many people away. Centralized Finance (CeFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) have caused huge losses.
DAODAO: Coinbase-Backed DeSo Launches Breakthrough Cross-Chain Fundraising Platform
DeSo, a new blockchain, has launched DAODAO, which promises to change the fundraising process for entrepreneurs. Built on the DeSo blockchain, DAODAO is a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. The platform allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins that are immediately tradable on an on-chain order book exchange. Founders can use any currency, including fiat cash, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, DeSo, and USDC.
BudBlockz outperforms Cosmos (ATOM) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT)
As 2022 heads into the final quarter of a disappointing year for cryptocurrency investors, the smart money is on tokens that deliver unique functionality and resilient use cases. That appears to be the reason behind the relatively strong performance of Cosmos (ATOM) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT), two of the more dependable cryptocurrency acquisitions over the last six months. Those factors may be even more true of BudBlockz (BLUNT), the cannabis-industry token that has made a name for itself with an aggressive private sale and an excellent start to its formal presale.
There Is A “Good Chance” Ethereum Flips Bitcoin, ETH Co-Founder Asserts
Ethereum has “a good chance” of flipping Bitcoin to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Anthony Di Iorio an Ethereum Co-Founder, has said. Speaking to Kitco News, Anthony noted that Ethereum’s win over Bitcoin’s dominance would be a result of its sound and steady growth.
XEN Crypto Storms Crypto Market After Listing on MEXC Exchange
Joint virtual mining startup XEN Crypto has made a grand entry into the crypto space after listing on Monday on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC. Hence, MEXC has become its main battlefield. Despite being a startup, the project has earned a groundbreaking status in the crypto market following its massive...
Crypto Adoption: Google, Coinbase Team Up To Bring BTC, ETH, And DOGE Payments To Cloud Services
Google will allow a limited number of users to pay for its Cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether from early next year, thanks to a new partnership with Coinbase. Google Cloud To Accept Crypto Payments. Google could help boost cryptocurrency to an even broader audience. According to a...
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders’ Profitability Collapses to 2018 Bear Market Levels – Could Price Recovery Be Next?
Transactions carried out by Bitcoin long-term holders (LTHs), a cohort of BTC investors that have held coins for over 155 days, is beginning to signal that a price recovery for the benchmark crypto may be in the offing. Per data from blockchain data analytics and intelligence platform Glassnode, the spent...
Softnote: Revolutionary Bitcoin Scaling Solution Announces Community Presale
Softnote, a revolutionary Bitcoin scaling solution built on the Tectum blockchain, has disclosed the commencement of its community presale via a recent press release. Hence, community members can have the opportunity to participate in the new project. Tectum’s Product, Softnotes. Powered by the Tectum blockchain, Softnotes seeks to solve...
BudBlockz Presale on Track to Sell Out and Raise Millions Like Stepn
Cryptocurrencies are doing more than providing a disintermediated medium of payment. Crypto is also innovatively transforming how business entities raise funds they require to finance their operations. By putting up tokens for sale, creators and developers can get the money they need to develop and market their crypto projects. Token...
Shiba Inu’s Underperformance Is The Ultimate Sign Of A Ferocious Bear Market: Analyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 14.9% over the past seven days and is now trading at $0.00001057. Bloomberg analyst Joe Weisenthal sees SHIB’s lacklustre performance as a sign of a vicious bear market. Bitter Crypto Winter Just Getting Started. In recent months, the adoption and usage of Shiba Inu have...
Velas And Woonkly Partner Up To Boost Trading And Minting Of NFTs
Velas, a leading blockchain protocol, and Woonkly, a meta-social network, are excited to announce their newly formed partnership to deliver high performance, enhanced accessibility, and better security for users on both networks. This partnership brings together Woonkly’s decentralized social network and Vela’s sector-leading blockchain to provide users with numerous benefits....
LBank: An Overview Of The Crypto Asset Trading Platform
One of the leading platforms for trading cryptocurrency assets, LBank offers a variety of products and services to users worldwide, including cryptocurrency trading, derivatives, currency quantification, currency interest creation, and other services. Currently, LBank is licensed by the NFA, MSB, Canada MSB, and Australian AUSTRAC, with additional licenses being developed.
Solana-based DeFi Platform Loses $100 Million In Gruesome Hack As Network Woes Continue
Mango Markets has been hit as a hacker drains $100 million from the platform. The company blames the incident on an oracle price manipulation but says the team acknowledged the risk. Users panic as this hack comes days after $100 million was stolen from Binance Smart Chain, causing DeFi projects...
India To Test E-Rupee As Bitcoin and Ethereum Threaten Supremacy Of The Central Bank
India joins the bandwagon as it plans to roll out its Central Bank Digital Currency this year. The Reserve Bank of India released a 50-page paper on Friday about the prospects of a digital Rupee being an alternative to cryptocurrencies. With government-backed currencies launched to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum, analysts...
Feed3 Going Head-On With Notable Cryptos — Dogecoin and Chiliz
Looking for cryptos with good potential? We discuss Feed3 (FD3), DogeCoin (DOGE), and Chiliz (CHZ). DogeCoin (DOGE) is considered the “king of meme coins” and is among the most popular cryptocurrencies. As most meme coins thrive on hype and buzz from their communities, DogeCoin (DOGE) has benefitted from...
Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel.
DeSo Announces New Innovation, Debuts Decentralized On-Chain End-to-End Encrypted Group Chats
Decentralized layer-1 blockchain, Deso is pleased to announce its latest innovation set to bring Bitcoin’s pseudonymity and censorship resistance to messaging. The platform has just disclosed the launch of its decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted direct messaging and group chats. Disrupting messaging giants like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal. DeSo Debuts...
After Over 10 Network Outages, Solana Proposes A Genius Solution To Solve Debacle
Solana’s outages will soon be a thing of the past as its team reveals plans to remedy the problem. Firedancer, a scaling solution for Solana launched by Jump Crypto, has been touted as the genius alternative. Users express delight on Twitter as a solution to the network’s headache could...
