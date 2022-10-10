Read full article on original website
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’
Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
Austin Film Festival to host premiere of ‘Sam & Kate,’ starring Hoffman and Spacek
The Austin Film Festival announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of “Sam & Kate,” directed by Darren Le Gallo and starring Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman, as well as their adult children, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman. The director as well as the stars will...
Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’
Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
REST Fest brings four days of art, music, dance and comedy to East Austin
The free festival REST Fest is coming up October 20-23 at Austin’s George Washington Carver Museum. The event is a mixture of live music, comedy, art installations, dance, film and master classes. It’s a co-production of local arts organizations Fisterra Projects, XYZ Atlas and The Theorists. Local artist...
Landmarks announces fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks’ playlist series
Landmarks, the public art program of The University of Texas at Austin, announced today the fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks,’ its digital initiative featuring playlists curated by prominent Austin musicians and music personalities. Crafted in response to works from Landmarks’ collection, the playlists cut across musical genres.
Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film
The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures
With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see
The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
