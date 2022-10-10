ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sightlines

Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’

Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film

The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Making space in the ballet repertoire for non-European cultures

With a life in ballet, dancer and choreographer Alexa Capareda has long found fascination with the narratives of story ballets. Most specifically, she finds fascinating how tales from around the world bear commonalities, from the animal characters that take on human qualities to the morals, lessons, and values such stories impart.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see

The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

