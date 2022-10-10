Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE RAW and Attacks Bobby Lashley (Video)
On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar made a comeback. Lashley entered the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, but he gave a pre-match promo in which he described himself as a fighting champion who had defeated major names such as Lesnar. He previously defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He then addressed Rollins, telling him to come to the ring for the fair championship shot he claims he hasn’t had. At that point, Lesnar’s music hit, and he appeared to a loud pop.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
Billy Gunn Reference Expected During Tonight’s WWE RAW DX 25th Anniversary
There will be some kind of “Daddy Ass” acknowledgment tonight for the DX 25th anniversary segment. Bryan Alvarez revealed on his Twitter Super Followers account, “I was given the sense there will be an acknowledgment of some form of Daddy Ass tonight.”. “Daddy Ass” is Bad Ass...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Sarah Logan
Following The Viking Raiders vignette that reportedly featured Sarah Logan on "WWE SmackDown," new information has now emerged in regard to WWE's plans for the former Riott Squad member. According to PWInsider, Logan will "be connected" to The Viking Raiders on-screen upon her return. Logan is married to Erik of...
Former ROH Titleholders Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw
Earlier this year at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys. Since then, each Righteous member has gone on do to their own thing. Vincent has been seen in Impact Wrestling recently as a part of the Honor No More faction. Bateman has wrestled across the indies. Meanwhile, Dutch has not wrestled a match in over two months. With the news breaking that Vincent, along with fellow Honor No More members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, coming to the end of their Impact run, a new interesting story has come to light.
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
WWE Raw live results: Season premiere, Extreme Rules fallout
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will be a D-Generation X reunion celebrating the group's 25th anniversary featuring appearances by DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac. WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline...
Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win United States Title during WWE Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship during WWE Monday Night Raw. The win happened after Lashley was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. Lesnar put Lashley in the kimura lock and injured his arm after hitting several F5's and a German suplex. Rollins, who had...
Behind-The-Scenes Update On Karl Anderson's Future In NJPW After WWE Return
On "WWE Raw" this week, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their shocking returns to the company, coming to the aid of AJ Styles and brawling with The Judgment Day to a fantastic ovation. While many fans were happy to see them back, the moment did raise some questions over their status with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, particularly relating to Anderson, who is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
Elias To Return On 10/17 WWE RAW
Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is looking to be a stacked one, as the highly anticipated return of Elias will take place among a handful of other big moments. As announced during the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Raw, next week will see Elias make his return to the ring for the first time in a couple of months, and will likely address his absence as well as any other family members he may have. Elsewhere in the night, Dexter Lumis and The Miz are likely set to face off following weeks and weeks of Lumis antagonizing The Miz.
Backstage News On WWE Main Roster Talent Appearing In NXT
For the past couple of months, stars from both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" have been spotted on the "NXT" brand. Whether it's been to build to towards one-off matches, emphasize the importance of each title, or simply showcase backstage spots, it's offered fans a bit of variety. Now we know whether or not they can expect this type of thing to continue moving forward.
