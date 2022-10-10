ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500

SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

49ers match NFL’s toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota

SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night

DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West

SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it’s not just Brady’s jersey that’ll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in...
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Brady leads Bucs against rookie Pickett and reeling Steelers

TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3; Pittsburgh 1-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 9-2. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Falcons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
WTOP

Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday’s high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy