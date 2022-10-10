Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Related
WTOP
Seahawks host Cardinals with both trying to get back to .500
SEATTLE (AP) — ARIZONA (2-3) at SEATTLE (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Cardinals by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 3-2; Seahawks 2-3. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 23-22-1. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals...
WTOP
Report: Commanders cornerback William Jackson III discussed in trade talks
Report: Commanders' CB William Jackson III wants a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. William Jackson III’s short tenure in Washington has not been a successful one, and his time with the franchise could be nearing an end. Jackson wants a fresh start and a new home,...
WTOP
49ers match NFL’s toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
WTOP
Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night
DENVER (2-3) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-2) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 1-4; Chargers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 69-54-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2 in Inglewood, Calif. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
WTOP
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it’s not just Brady’s jersey that’ll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
WTOP
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in...
WTOP
Brady leads Bucs against rookie Pickett and reeling Steelers
TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3; Pittsburgh 1-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 9-2. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Falcons...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
Colts, Jaguars prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich understands the ramifications of Sunday’s high-stakes bout. With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Round 1 of this biannual rivalry, Indy needs to settle the score for a legitimate shot at the larger prize — its first AFC South title since 2014.
Comments / 0