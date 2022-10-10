Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
kosu.org
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers Let Stitt Vetoes Stand on Three Pandemic Relief Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma General Election November 8 to include TIF Question and County Treasurer Race
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma General Election is November 8, 2022. Voters will elect a governor, state superintendent of public instruction, members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of state and local offices including Mayes County Treasurer. There are also 2 county questions on the ballot. The county questions include liquor store sales on Sunday and the proposed TIF in MidAmerica Industrial Park.
Despite House, Governor Push To End Grocery Tax, Oklahoma Senate Declines To Take Up Inflation Relief
The Oklahoma Senate declined to take up several bills aimed at providing inflation relief, including a proposal to end the state grocery tax. Representatives in the Oklahoma House passed several measures that would permanently, or temporarily, eliminate the state sales tax on groceries or lower personal income tax. None of...
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
This week News 4 revealed the secret architectural drawings of Stitt's plans to build a second mansion on the capitol complex and the effort to raise millions of private dollars from corporations and wealthy individuals.
KOCO
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates face off in conversation about major issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time, Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates faced off in a conversation about some of the major issues voters care about. It was part of a forum hosted by Oklahoma’s Petroleum Alliance in Oklahoma City. "My opponent joined the Biden party the same year...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
For The First Time, Oklahoma’s Big 5 Native Nations Endorse In Governor’s Race
Their choice to back the Democratic candidate is a sign of a deteriorating relationship with the state and emerging tribal political strength.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
Gubernatorial candidates face-off for the first time
The first head-to-head discussion between Governor Kevin Stitt and Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister took place Wednesday.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma activists, physicians criticize Gov. Kevin Stitt's Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force
Oklahoma activists and physicians have criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt's task force aimed at supporting pregnant people in the wake of House Bill 4327 and Senate Bill 612 banning abortion in the state. In an effort to provide more resources to pregnant people before, during and after pregnancy, Stitt signed Executive...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement
--- Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
KOCO
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22
It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
kosu.org
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
