PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma General Election is November 8, 2022. Voters will elect a governor, state superintendent of public instruction, members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of state and local offices including Mayes County Treasurer. There are also 2 county questions on the ballot. The county questions include liquor store sales on Sunday and the proposed TIF in MidAmerica Industrial Park.

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO