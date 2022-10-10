LINDEN, Texas -- An East Texas man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry is facing the capital murder charge -- in addition to multiple felony assault charges -- and jail escape charge from August. The charges stem from the deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11.

