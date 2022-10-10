Read full article on original website
California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments
Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation. There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.
San Francisco woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever sent mail to the federal government, you may wonder if it will ever reach the right person. What you may not realize is what happens to mail after you send it to the government. It led to a strange experience for one Bay Area viewer.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
Charming house lists in California, but Zillow Gone Wild zeroes in on just one thing
Over the past few years, people – and the market – have had an on again/off again, love/hate relationship with cryptocurrency, which is a form of digital payment that’s created using encryption algorithms. While lately, the love affair appears to have cooled, a house for sale is turning heads thanks to its, well, vivid ode to the virtual currency.
