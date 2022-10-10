ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State#Western Carolina#Nccu Invitational#Spartans#Tennessee State
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy