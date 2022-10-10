Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
High-powered Schroeder off to undefeated start
New QB Pagano has thrown four touchdowns in each of their last four games
Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium
Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
mhflsentinel.com
Community Band to Celebrate Local Heritage
Renowned composer, arranger, and professor of Jazz (Eastman School of Music and Lawrence University) Fred Sturm (b. 1951 – d. 2014) graced our community which he called home while raising his family and teaching at Eastman from 1991 to 2002. Fred naturally gravitated to local musicians and teachers, including...
mhflsentinel.com
Troop 10 Boy Scouts to host BBQ dinner
Troop 10 Boy Scouts will be hosting a Pork Bar B Que Dinner as a fund raiser for the Troop on Saturday, October 15th. The event will take place at Dipper Dans Ice Cream on Main Street in Honeoye Falls. Dinners will include Pulled Pork, Salt Potatoes, Corn, beans and gourmet rolls. Dinners are $15 each and pre-sale orders are encouraged. Pre-Sale orders can be arranged through calling 585-260-6460.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
mhflsentinel.com
Union Star Lodge No. 320, F&AM “Temple Centennial Celebration” Fundraising Gala
The Sentinel received this note from Jacob Anderson that he asked us to pass on to our readers:. as they celebrate a century in their Temple on North Main Street in Honeoye Falls!. Covid prevented this event from occurring in November of 2020, but these two extra years have given...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
Radio Ink
Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester
With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year. Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Area
In Montour Falls, the DEC added 140 acres to the Catharine Creek Wildlife Management Area along State Route 14.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?
The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
Three Heads, DiBella’s team up for special beer
The beer is called the Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
WHEC TV-10
Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Monroe County to hold first-ever Veterans Day Parade
According to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, the parade will offer a chance for the community to admire those who served at the level they deserve.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
WHEC TV-10
Court hearing canceled for Brandon Washington, accused associate of Kelvin Vickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Federal authorities canceled a court hearing at the last moment on Tuesday for an associate of Kelvin Vickers. Vickers is the man accused of murdering three people in less than 48 hours in Rochester, including RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. The hearing was canceled because of a...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Comments / 0