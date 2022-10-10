ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium

Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
BUFFALO, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Community Band to Celebrate Local Heritage

Renowned composer, arranger, and professor of Jazz (Eastman School of Music and Lawrence University) Fred Sturm (b. 1951 – d. 2014) graced our community which he called home while raising his family and teaching at Eastman from 1991 to 2002. Fred naturally gravitated to local musicians and teachers, including...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Troop 10 Boy Scouts to host BBQ dinner

Troop 10 Boy Scouts will be hosting a Pork Bar B Que Dinner as a fund raiser for the Troop on Saturday, October 15th. The event will take place at Dipper Dans Ice Cream on Main Street in Honeoye Falls. Dinners will include Pulled Pork, Salt Potatoes, Corn, beans and gourmet rolls. Dinners are $15 each and pre-sale orders are encouraged. Pre-Sale orders can be arranged through calling 585-260-6460.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
Radio Ink

Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester

With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year. Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY

