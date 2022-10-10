Read full article on original website
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post
Lauren Kintner, a key figure in the Ricketts administration who played a major role in legislative relations, will leave state government later this month after 24 years as a member of the governor's cabinet in Nebraska. Kintner served as lead policy adviser and legal counsel to Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House
Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
Judge dismisses first of two lawsuits challenging new Missouri voter ID law
(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging Missouri’s new photo identification requirement for voting. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus election bill passed by the Missouri Legislature in May and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires a registered voter to show photo identification to cast a ballot. If they don’t have the proper photo identification, they can cast a provisional ballot and return before the polls close with photo identification. Or, the ballot will be counted if the person’s signature matches the signature on file with the election authority.
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Michigan gubernatorial candidates square off in first debate
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat incumbent, and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon squared off in their first debate held Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Among the topics addressed were abortion, school safety, COVID-19, the state’s multi-billion dollar surplus, roads, crime and gun violence, inflation, and Michigan’s no-fault insurance law.
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Board 'kicked the can down the road' by delaying high school revamp, BESE president says
BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce. "We passed up...
SL Alabama, JK USA pay over $35,000 in child labor law fines
SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation. Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
Everything to know: Voting by mail in Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday released the third installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in...
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Missouri using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ArkLaTex drought gets worse
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Drought Monitor for Thursday, 10/13/2022 from NOAA indicates that the ArkLaTex drought became worse over the past week. Now, all of the area is experiencing at least a moderate drought. The worst is in Oklahoma (Exceptional) and in southwest Arkansas (Extreme). Burn bans are up a...
Boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska
Stacker compiled a list of the boroughs most concerned about climate change in Alaska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
New Direction: Texas A&M Research Project Could Help With Preventing Spread Of CWD
Even with three new Chronic Wasting Disease testing zones coming online in Texas this fall, there is a light, albeit a dim one still at this time, at the end of the tunnel in regard to getting control of the disease. In September, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced...
