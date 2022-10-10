Read full article on original website
ebw.tv
Parade Kicks Off Weeklong Homecoming Celebration in St. Clair
The parade marks the beginning of a weeklong Homecoming Celebration at St. Clair High School. The band, cheerleaders, football team, and Homecoming Court join with many local businesses in this annual event. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students
Clarkston Junior High School, Clarkston elementary and alternative school have been ordered to shelter-in-place due to a threat.
Spinal Column
Women in Milford Gala tickets going fast
Women in Milford, an organization that helps local business people (mostly women) to encourage each other and grow, hosts its second annual gala next month, but if you want to go, act quickly to get your tickets. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. on November 11 at Union 212,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those who are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess. “If I take a shovel over here...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
13 Year Old Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)
According to the Clinton Township Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported in Clinton Township on October 4th. Authorities confirmed that a 13 year old died due to [..]
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler. Day-by-day forecast:. Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening...
10-day total closure planned for another portion of I-96 starting Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 is scheduled to close for 10 days between I-196 and US-131 in conjunction with a $6 million resurfacing project. Westbound I-96 will be closed starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. I-96 will be closed,...
Boy, 13, dies after getting hit by vehicle while crossing road on bicycle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road on his bicycle in Macomb County. According to the Clinton Township Police Department, the crash occurred on Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 4. The...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
fox2detroit.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley request release from jail as Oxford High School shooting cases progress
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley asked the Michigan Supreme Court to release the couple as their Oxford High School shooting cases progress. This request was made in documents filed Tuesday. The couple also wants the circuit court to limit the number of victims...
Better grab the umbrella — experts say wind, hail and more could be in store for Metro Detroit
Much needed rain is headed toward Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, but meteorologists said storms bringing gusty winds, possible hail and a big drop in temperatures are also expected.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires
The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
