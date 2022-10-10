ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Spinal Column

Women in Milford Gala tickets going fast

Women in Milford, an organization that helps local business people (mostly women) to encourage each other and grow, hosts its second annual gala next month, but if you want to go, act quickly to get your tickets. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. on November 11 at Union 212,...
MILFORD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler. Day-by-day forecast:. Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening...
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

No injuries but plenty of home damage in two separate St. Clair County fires

The Times Herald reports that several fire departments across St. Clair County had a busy Tuesday, with two separate house fires taking place before 9:00 a.m. on October 11. Despite the home suffering major smoke, water and fire damage, a family and their pets escaped a house blaze in Ira Township. It was around 8:15 a.m. when rescue crews with the Ira Township, Algonac, Clay Township, Lenox Township, Marine City, and New Baltimore fire departments arrived at the 8800 block of Miller Street to find flames coming through the roof of the house, as well as on the home’s outer walls.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

