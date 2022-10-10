Read full article on original website
Related
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym
UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym. Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”
Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
MMAmania.com
The UFC heavyweight who defected to Russia now in danger of getting drafted for war in Ukraine
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson became a Russian citizen back in 2018, thanks to the signature of a starstruck Vladimir Putin, and has been enjoying a life of smoky hospitals and chicken wire ever since. But Russian citizenship is about more than just blini and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments
Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
mmanews.com
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
mmanews.com
Dillashaw Theorizes Why Sterling Keeps Discussing PEDs
UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw believes there’s a reason why divisional king and upcoming opponent Aljamain Sterling continues to berate his past drug infraction. Next weekend at UFC 280, former two-time champion Dillashaw will look to dethrone Sterling in the Abu Dhabi-held pay-per-view’s co-main event. For the challenger, the October 22 card will represent the chance for him to regain the gold that he didn’t lose inside the Octagon.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski shuts down Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup confusion: ‘I’m getting paid for this. It’s locked in’
Alexander Volkanovski is taking his backup role for UFC 280 very seriously. The reigning Featherweight kingpin announced Monday (Oct. 10, 2022) that he’s officially set to act as the “in case of emergency” fighter for the vacant Lightweight title tilt next weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). This came as a surprise to one of the top divisional contenders, Beneil Dariush, who is already set to compete that same night opposite Mateusz Gamrot.
Comments / 0