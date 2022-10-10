Read full article on original website
Why Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys may consider staying with Cooper Rush as QB1
Cooper Rush has won four straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. A win against the Eagles puts them in first place in the NFC East.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday
With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has good news for 40-year-olds
Are you at least 40-years-old? Or maybe you’re in your late thirties and dreading the thought of turning the big 4-0. Jerry Jones has good news for you.
Eagles are doing something no other team is in 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are having one of their best seasons in quite some time, and they are putting everyone on notice. In fact, they are one team that has done something no other team has. We knew this offseason that the Eagles would have a great season, just based on...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has noteworthy description of Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for his description of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase, and fellow veteran Jason Kelce has returned fire — sort of. Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as a member of...
National media outlet says Steelers player could be a candidate to be traded
Pro Football Network thinks a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could be a candidate to be traded. Dallas Robinson, an NFL writer for Pro Football Network, thinks Chase Claypool could be dealt by Pittsburgh. From Pro Football Network:. Claypool exploded onto the scene with nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020....
Nick Saban is engaging in some gamesmanship ahead of showdown with Tennessee Vols
The biggest question ahead of the much-anticipated showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Vols is whether or not Bama quarterback Bryce Young will play. Young, the Heisman Trophy winner last season, is dealing with a shoulder injury on his throwing arm. He missed Alabama’s win against Texas A&M last Saturday.
Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday
The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
The overlooked reason why thriving Cowboys defense has reached another level
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the entire league. They rank near the top of the NFL in several categories, whether you’re going by traditional stats or advanced metrics. How they’ve done that seems clear. Micah Parsons looks even more dangerous. DeMarcus Lawrence is...
NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent
Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
How New Orleans is actually turning the season around, quietly
Despite injuries playing a part in the New Orleans Saints (2-3) slow start. It appears as though those troubles are behind them. In the last six quarters, the apathetic Saints’ offense is rolling. It’s produced the following: Fifty-seven points, 700 yards (308 rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries,...
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
