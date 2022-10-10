ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club

The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles are doing something no other team is in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are having one of their best seasons in quite some time, and they are putting everyone on notice. In fact, they are one team that has done something no other team has. We knew this offseason that the Eagles would have a great season, just based on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

The overlooked reason why thriving Cowboys defense has reached another level

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the entire league. They rank near the top of the NFL in several categories, whether you’re going by traditional stats or advanced metrics. How they’ve done that seems clear. Micah Parsons looks even more dangerous. DeMarcus Lawrence is...
NFL
atozsports.com

NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent

Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How New Orleans is actually turning the season around, quietly

Despite injuries playing a part in the New Orleans Saints (2-3) slow start. It appears as though those troubles are behind them. In the last six quarters, the apathetic Saints’ offense is rolling. It’s produced the following: Fifty-seven points, 700 yards (308 rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

