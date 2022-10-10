Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Letter to the Editor: Great Cowboy Poetry show
I was pretty excited to hear Lakeview was having a 1st annual Cowboy Poetry event at the Alger Theater. My dad, Patrick, has family in Adel, and remembers helping on the ranch and going to see movies at the theater 50 or so years ago. So I called up my dad and said let’s go adventuring. We went to the Friday evening show, let me tell you, Jim Crotts and Duane Nelson did not disappoint — good laughs, poetry on the lessons of ranch life and cowboying, heartfelt and poignant stories were told. It was great to see the FFA chapter ushering, as well as some of the community people also enjoying the theater and show. We had a great time, and sure hope this event grows and continues for years to come. Thanks for a great time Lakeview and the people of the Alger Theater!
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
Comments / 0