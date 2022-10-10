I was pretty excited to hear Lakeview was having a 1st annual Cowboy Poetry event at the Alger Theater. My dad, Patrick, has family in Adel, and remembers helping on the ranch and going to see movies at the theater 50 or so years ago. So I called up my dad and said let’s go adventuring. We went to the Friday evening show, let me tell you, Jim Crotts and Duane Nelson did not disappoint — good laughs, poetry on the lessons of ranch life and cowboying, heartfelt and poignant stories were told. It was great to see the FFA chapter ushering, as well as some of the community people also enjoying the theater and show. We had a great time, and sure hope this event grows and continues for years to come. Thanks for a great time Lakeview and the people of the Alger Theater!

ADEL, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO