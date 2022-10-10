Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake Health District Board, Oct. 6, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake Health District Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had eight admissions and 67 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Monday, Oct. 10. There were 10 outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Comments / 0