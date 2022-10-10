ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Xenia middle school introduces new health and wellness center

When children aren’t healthy, they aren’t in class. When they’re not in class, they don’t learn. That’s why Xenia Public Schools and Dayton Children’s Hospital have partnered to create a new school-based health and wellness center. The center is located at Warner Middle School.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Dayton officer released from Miami Valley Hospital after stabbing

----------------- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lt. Col. Eric Henderson with the Dayton Police Department says that crews were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft around 2:33 p.m. on a mental health call. Dispatch crews say a female called for assistance and that they could hear a commotion in the background. The...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Ohio Health
dayton.com

Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools. The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Warren County Career Center dismisses students following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat made at the main campus of the Warren County Career Center on Wednesday is being investigated by law enforcement. According to the Warren County Dispatch Center, nobody was hurt. The Warren County Career Center posted a statement on its social media. Around noon...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct

A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 1 in 5 Ohioans will see an increase to social security benefits

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More money is coming to social security recipients. “The Social Security Administration has decided to increase the Social Security benefits by 8.7% next year, starting in 2023,” said Dr. Jonathan Burson. It’s the annual cost of living adjustment due to inflation, the hike is the...
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash

A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springboro Police report a rash of recent vehicle break-ins

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Another Miami Valley community has been hit hard by a rash of vehicle break-ins. Springboro Police say just this month, about 13 cars were broken into within about 2 hours. Investigators say 11 cars at Clearcreek Park were broken into sometime between late afternoon and early...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH

