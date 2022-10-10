Nearly every Wisconsin meat processing plant that applied for the state’s Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant program is getting funding to modernize or expand. Ag Secretary Randy Romanski tells Brownfield the 10-million dollar program supplying matching grants to the state’s meat processors prompted small and large processors to apply. “There were a lot of really good applications. Most of the applicants got the exact amount of money that they requested, so the grants are up to $150,000 and that can be a big help for some operations that are trying to make a decision about how and whether or when they might expand.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO