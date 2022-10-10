Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
91 Wisconsin meat processors awarded grants
Nearly every Wisconsin meat processing plant that applied for the state’s Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant program is getting funding to modernize or expand. Ag Secretary Randy Romanski tells Brownfield the 10-million dollar program supplying matching grants to the state’s meat processors prompted small and large processors to apply. “There were a lot of really good applications. Most of the applicants got the exact amount of money that they requested, so the grants are up to $150,000 and that can be a big help for some operations that are trying to make a decision about how and whether or when they might expand.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Time to nominate Michigan Master Farmers
The deadline to nominate farmers in Michigan for a master farmer award is this weekend. Jody Pollok Newsom, head of the Michigan Wheat Program, tells Brownfield, “A master farmer is like the best of the best-those few farmers that we have in our state that just do everything exceptional and no matter what comes they know how to roll with it and make the best of the situation.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Michigan’s dairy checkoff up for vote
Michigan dairy farmers have until Friday to vote on the Dairy Promotion Referendum. For every 100 pounds of milk produced, dairy farmers currently give 15 cents toward promotional and educational activities, 10 cents of which stays in the state. United Dairy Industry of Michigan chair Corby Werth tells Brownfield assessments...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Soybean yields better than expected in southwest Iowa
Southwest Iowa farmer Ray Gaesser says he’s pleasantly surprised with his soybean yields. “We were thinking, at best, in the 50–60-bushel range,” he said. “So far, we’re averaging more than 60, which is kind of our long-term average. We’re happy with the beans.”. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmuscatine.com
53% of Missouri corn, 22% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 53% of the Missouri corn crop has been harvested, near the five-year average pace. Soybeans are 22% harvested in the state, with 88% dropping leaves. Forty-nine percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent. The state’s cotton harvest has reached 14% completion, behind the average pace of 24%....
voiceofmuscatine.com
Mostly dry weather has Wisconsin’s harvest moving along
A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin farmers to continue harvesting and some fall tillage. USDA reporters say 97% of corn is in the dent stage with 85% mature. The corn-for-grain harvest is now 7% finished, and corn silage is 77% finished, each a day off average. Ninety-two percent of the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Voter Guide asks Ohio candidates, officials about ag issues
The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association has created a voter guide to give grain farmers perspective from candidates and elected officials ahead of the upcoming election. OCWGA President Ben Klick says each candidate was asked a set of questions on ag issues in the inaugural voter guide. “We had...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Searching for the next Ohio Master Farmers
Saturday is the last chance to recognize conservation-minded farmers in Ohio as master farmers. Seneca Conservation District team leader Beth Diesch tells Brownfield the program honors farmers for their work on and off the farm. “They lead others, they inspire others, and they’re always looking to youth as well because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmuscatine.com
Tar spot causing slight losses
A plant pathologist says the late development of corn tar spot will have a minimal impact on some yields. Marty Chilvers with Michigan State University tells Brownfield, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are five-to-10-bushel losses in some areas.”. Chilvers says the disease is known to cause tremendous...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Keeping beef in front of consumers
The change in consumer buying habits has shifted the way state beef councils are utilizing some of their checkoff dollars. Tammy Vaassen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council says online grocery shopping continues to rise. “That surprised the retail industry,” she says. “So, they’ve adapted how they’re reaching their customers and because of that, we’re also marketing in that e-commerce space or advertising there to drive more purchases of beef.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hilmar Dairy breaks ground on cheese, whey protein plant in Southwest Kansas
One of the world’s largest cheese companies is investing $600 million in a state-of-the-art dairy processing plant that will create additional markets for Kansas dairy farmers. Hilmar recently broke ground on a cheese and whey protein processing facility in Dodge City and Kansas Dairy CEO Janet Bailey says the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska farmer rained out for a half a day as harvest continues
Eastern Nebraska farmer Mitch Oswald says he’s been briefly rained out from harvest after Mother Nature brought some relief to drought conditions Tuesday night. “Honestly, it’s so dry that even if we did get a half an inch, we will be back in the field by noon or 1pm today just because it’s been so dry here. I don’t think we had an inch or two in the month of September total.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmuscatine.com
Largely favorable fall weather continues across much of the Heartland
Across the Corn Belt, dry, warmer weather is overspreading the region following the weekend cold snap, promoting corn and soybean harvesting efforts. However, drought continues to expand and intensify over the western half of the Corn Belt. On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails, with abnormal warmth over the northern...
Comments / 0