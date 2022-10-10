ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

voiceofmuscatine.com

91 Wisconsin meat processors awarded grants

Nearly every Wisconsin meat processing plant that applied for the state’s Meat & Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant program is getting funding to modernize or expand. Ag Secretary Randy Romanski tells Brownfield the 10-million dollar program supplying matching grants to the state’s meat processors prompted small and large processors to apply. “There were a lot of really good applications. Most of the applicants got the exact amount of money that they requested, so the grants are up to $150,000 and that can be a big help for some operations that are trying to make a decision about how and whether or when they might expand.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Time to nominate Michigan Master Farmers

The deadline to nominate farmers in Michigan for a master farmer award is this weekend. Jody Pollok Newsom, head of the Michigan Wheat Program, tells Brownfield, “A master farmer is like the best of the best-those few farmers that we have in our state that just do everything exceptional and no matter what comes they know how to roll with it and make the best of the situation.”
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Michigan’s dairy checkoff up for vote

Michigan dairy farmers have until Friday to vote on the Dairy Promotion Referendum. For every 100 pounds of milk produced, dairy farmers currently give 15 cents toward promotional and educational activities, 10 cents of which stays in the state. United Dairy Industry of Michigan chair Corby Werth tells Brownfield assessments...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean yields better than expected in southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa farmer Ray Gaesser says he’s pleasantly surprised with his soybean yields. “We were thinking, at best, in the 50–60-bushel range,” he said. “So far, we’re averaging more than 60, which is kind of our long-term average. We’re happy with the beans.”. He...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

53% of Missouri corn, 22% of soybeans harvested

The USDA says 53% of the Missouri corn crop has been harvested, near the five-year average pace. Soybeans are 22% harvested in the state, with 88% dropping leaves. Forty-nine percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent. The state’s cotton harvest has reached 14% completion, behind the average pace of 24%....
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mostly dry weather has Wisconsin’s harvest moving along

A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin farmers to continue harvesting and some fall tillage. USDA reporters say 97% of corn is in the dent stage with 85% mature. The corn-for-grain harvest is now 7% finished, and corn silage is 77% finished, each a day off average. Ninety-two percent of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Voter Guide asks Ohio candidates, officials about ag issues

The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association has created a voter guide to give grain farmers perspective from candidates and elected officials ahead of the upcoming election. OCWGA President Ben Klick says each candidate was asked a set of questions on ag issues in the inaugural voter guide. “We had...
OHIO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Searching for the next Ohio Master Farmers

Saturday is the last chance to recognize conservation-minded farmers in Ohio as master farmers. Seneca Conservation District team leader Beth Diesch tells Brownfield the program honors farmers for their work on and off the farm. “They lead others, they inspire others, and they’re always looking to youth as well because...
OHIO STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Tar spot causing slight losses

A plant pathologist says the late development of corn tar spot will have a minimal impact on some yields. Marty Chilvers with Michigan State University tells Brownfield, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are five-to-10-bushel losses in some areas.”. Chilvers says the disease is known to cause tremendous...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Keeping beef in front of consumers

The change in consumer buying habits has shifted the way state beef councils are utilizing some of their checkoff dollars. Tammy Vaassen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council says online grocery shopping continues to rise. “That surprised the retail industry,” she says. “So, they’ve adapted how they’re reaching their customers and because of that, we’re also marketing in that e-commerce space or advertising there to drive more purchases of beef.”
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hilmar Dairy breaks ground on cheese, whey protein plant in Southwest Kansas

One of the world’s largest cheese companies is investing $600 million in a state-of-the-art dairy processing plant that will create additional markets for Kansas dairy farmers. Hilmar recently broke ground on a cheese and whey protein processing facility in Dodge City and Kansas Dairy CEO Janet Bailey says the...
DODGE CITY, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nebraska farmer rained out for a half a day as harvest continues

Eastern Nebraska farmer Mitch Oswald says he’s been briefly rained out from harvest after Mother Nature brought some relief to drought conditions Tuesday night. “Honestly, it’s so dry that even if we did get a half an inch, we will be back in the field by noon or 1pm today just because it’s been so dry here. I don’t think we had an inch or two in the month of September total.”
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Largely favorable fall weather continues across much of the Heartland

Across the Corn Belt, dry, warmer weather is overspreading the region following the weekend cold snap, promoting corn and soybean harvesting efforts. However, drought continues to expand and intensify over the western half of the Corn Belt. On the Plains, mostly dry weather prevails, with abnormal warmth over the northern...
TEXAS STATE

