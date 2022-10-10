PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day. Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having the events on a Sunday. Giffords was introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. The parade’s theme for 2023 is “Turning the Corner,” which represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

