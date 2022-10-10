Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day. Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having the events on a Sunday. Giffords was introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. The parade’s theme for 2023 is “Turning the Corner,” which represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc17news.com
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper’s politics account. The move...
abc17news.com
Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two seasons before Southern California and UCLA head to the Big Ten, college football is already big again in Los Angeles. The seventh-ranked Trojans and the 11th-ranked Bruins are both 6-0, and they haven’t gone unbeaten in the same season for this long since 2005. Both schools have the stars necessary to succeed in Hollywood, with two respected coaches and two standout quarterbacks. This is the culmination of both schools’ overall plans to fix their football teams, starting with improvement of their on-campus facilities and continuing with the hires of Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley.
abc17news.com
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Williams, No. 7 USC brace for raucous crowd at No. 20 Utah
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is his own harshest critic. Evaluating his performance after going 6-0 to start his USC career, he responded that he’s played “all right.” His version of all right has the seventh-ranked Trojans off to their best start since 2006 as they head into a game at No. 20 Utah. A win over the Utes at raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium will put the Trojans in the driver’s seat in their bid to reach the Pac-12 title game. USC’s only remaining game against a ranked conference team will be at No. 11 UCLA on Nov. 19.
abc17news.com
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
abc17news.com
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes’ plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.
abc17news.com
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County district judge has dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. ACLU executive director Athar Haseebullah says the group plans to file a new petition seeking to block the count in the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said Thursday that the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the commission meeting that was repeatedly referenced in the organization’s petition.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc17news.com
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
abc17news.com
Red Flag Warning issued October 13 at 7:58PM CDT until October 14 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
…TODAY’S RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT…. * AFFECTED AREA…Southeast Kansas, southwest and central. * WIND…For Friday west to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with. gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS…No thunderstorms expected.
Comments / 0