“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game

Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
theonlycolors.com
Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic
The Michigan State men’s basketball program returns to pier side at North Naval Air Station in San Diego Bay across the water from downtown San Diego, California to take on Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 11 this year. The ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic officially has a tip-off time set with game coverage announced as well.
nbcrightnow.com
'Dudes have battle scars.' Competition at Gonzaga practices reminiscent of 2016-17 team
Mark Few isn’t usually one to dial back the competition and physical nature at Gonzaga practices, but at least once this past month things escalated and Few felt it was necessary to intervene. “Practices have been so competitive and we’ve been able to split the group and go at...
slipperstillfits.com
2022-2023 Player Preview: Abe Eagle
Before attending Gonzaga, Southern Californian Abe Eagle was offered a scholarship to the state university closest to his home, Cal State University Northridge (CSNU). It was the same day he scored 24 points to defeat a league opponent. Obviously, he didn’t accept the offer. In his Spokesman-Review bio, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
The tip time for Gonzaga-Michigan State has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, ESPN announced Wednesday. The Armed Forces Classic will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor on Veterans Day. ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the...
Docs: Head Gonzaga baseball coach filed motion to suppress evidence in DUI case
REARDAN, Wash. — Four months after Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, new court documents show Machtolf attempted to have his case thrown out. The request was ultimately denied. Machtolf was arrested on June 10 for charges of driving under...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
KXLY
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
RELATED PEOPLE
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
KREM
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
The mystery continues to know how a bike sitting on a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge, near Brown's addition, got there. What's your theory?
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
KXLY
Hazy sunshine and gusty afternoon winds – Mark
In Monday’s forecast, we will see haze at times with gusty south winds and mild temperatures. Here’s another shot at the “Hunter’s Moon” tonight with a clear sky. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some haze and sunshine on Monday with a windy afternoon and evening. There will be some dust and fire activity, and we are not expected to see any rain.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local landscapers recommend preparing now to winterize your lawn
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, some areas across the Inland Northwest are already waking up to a little bit of frost especially toward the northern valleys. Lately we have seen cooler overnight temperatures but still warm daytime highs in the 70s, however, local landscapers are urging people to make sure their lawns are prepared before the freezing temperatures settle in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Comments / 0