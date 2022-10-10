ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thirdspace pARTy Closing Exhibition (SF)

We’ll be celebrating our current exhibitions before we take them down!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: Pay What You Can*. *Donation-based - donate here:...
SF’s 2022 Latino Heritage Celebration w/ Jose Santana Live (City Hall)

Join us to Celebrate Latino Heritage on Friday October 14th at City Hall at 5:30 PM Food, entertainment and refreshments. Jose Santana Live 2022 Celebration & Awards Ceremony with SF Mayor London Breed. Come out to see great performances!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
Entertainment
“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)

Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022

San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SF’s Halloween Dog Costume Party 2022 (UN Plaza)

Dress up your best canine pal and join us for a boo-tiful Halloween Event at the UN Plaza Dog Run this Thursday, October 14, 4-6pm! Visit our photo booth, grab your pup a puppacino treat and visit with local company Prime Paw. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at ​​The Exploratorium (SF)

Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. ​​The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
Interactive Outdoor Exhibition at Los Altos History Museum (Oct. 13-Mar. 5)

Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays, and numerous letters about equity, the arts, and the environment. The latter is the focus of Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct 13, 2022 – Mar 5, 2023.
Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)

Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
“Andy Santana + West Coast Playboys” Blues Concert (Vallejo)

Veteran West Coast musician Andy Santana is a smooth, dynamic vocalist and harmonica player with a sophisticated urban style. With thirty-five years of professional experience, he is also an accomplished songwriter/guitarist with an unusual gift for lyrics and is proficient at creating powerful melodies. Andy always surrounds himself with top...
New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza

Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6)

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.
