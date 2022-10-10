ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

funcheap.com

thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)

The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022

San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Entertainment
Sausalito, CA
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Halloween Dog Costume Party 2022 (UN Plaza)

Dress up your best canine pal and join us for a boo-tiful Halloween Event at the UN Plaza Dog Run this Thursday, October 14, 4-6pm! Visit our photo booth, grab your pup a puppacino treat and visit with local company Prime Paw. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at ​​The Exploratorium (SF)

Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. ​​The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)

Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
OAKLAND, CA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Burlesque#Fall Festival#Arts Festival#Roller Disco#Circus Variety#Asian Art Museum
funcheap.com

Interactive Outdoor Exhibition at Los Altos History Museum (Oct. 13-Mar. 5)

Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays, and numerous letters about equity, the arts, and the environment. The latter is the focus of Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct 13, 2022 – Mar 5, 2023.
LOS ALTOS, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
BENICIA, CA
India
NewsBreak
Arts
funcheap.com

13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)

Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours

Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
OAKLAND, CA

