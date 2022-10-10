Read full article on original website
thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)
The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)
SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022
San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)
Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SF’s Halloween Dog Costume Party 2022 (UN Plaza)
Dress up your best canine pal and join us for a boo-tiful Halloween Event at the UN Plaza Dog Run this Thursday, October 14, 4-6pm! Visit our photo booth, grab your pup a puppacino treat and visit with local company Prime Paw. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)
Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at The Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)
Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
Interactive Outdoor Exhibition at Los Altos History Museum (Oct. 13-Mar. 5)
Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays, and numerous letters about equity, the arts, and the environment. The latter is the focus of Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct 13, 2022 – Mar 5, 2023.
Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture
A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
SF’s “The Shining” Halloween Bar Experience at Rye Bar (Oct. 1-31)
SF’s “The Shining” Halloween Bar Experience at Rye Bar (Oct. 1-31) Neighborhood favorite Rye has once again transformed its interior for the month of October, and this time it’s all about Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic, The Shining. With a brand-new 10-drink menu of The Shining-themed...
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5) Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others.
13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)
Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
SF Chinatown Free Guided Tour + Free Lunch (w/ Chinatown-born Tour Guide)
RSVP Required – We only allow 12 people for each group. So, hurry and sign up here. First come first serve. #oewd.
“Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty” Author Talk (Mountain View)
We invite you to join us for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think. Are you too nice? Do you find it hard to be...
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours
Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
