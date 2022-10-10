ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)

The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)

Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at ​​The Exploratorium (SF)

Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. ​​The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
funcheap.com

South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
BENICIA, CA
funcheap.com

New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza

Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
funcheap.com

“Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Oakland Zoo (Oct. 22-31)

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and witches – join us for Boo at the Zoo! Grab a program as you enter the Zoo and follow the clues on our self-guided scavenger hunt to trick-or-treat for animal trading cards throughout the Zoo. Remember to dress in costume (no inflatable costumes – they can scare the Zoo animals) when you visit and tag Oakland Zoo on social media to enter our Halloween costume contest!
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Bay Area Hummingbirds Talk at Mountain View Public Library

Joan Sparks, wild life photographer, has traveled the bay area photographing the tiniest bird on the planet, the hummingbird. Several different species of hummingbirds will be presented, as well as, the blossoms they enjoy for nectar, predators lurking nearby and typical birds that share their living space. Numerous tips will...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)

Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Mason#Volunteers#Art Museum#Eating Drinking#Ube Filipino
funcheap.com

13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)

Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
funcheap.com

Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours

Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“Andy Santana + West Coast Playboys” Blues Concert (Vallejo)

Veteran West Coast musician Andy Santana is a smooth, dynamic vocalist and harmonica player with a sophisticated urban style. With thirty-five years of professional experience, he is also an accomplished songwriter/guitarist with an unusual gift for lyrics and is proficient at creating powerful melodies. Andy always surrounds himself with top...
VALLEJO, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6)

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Yoga & Meditation on the Labyrinth at Grace Cathedral (SF)

Set to live music from world-renowned musicians, this weekly practice of yoga and meditation looks and feels like the amazing diversity of San Francisco itself. Darren Main is our main instructor and we will also have monthly special guest instructors. URLs:. Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/1363780-2?pid=4342. Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/1363780-3?pid=4342. Category: Community | Religion and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy