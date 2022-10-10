Read full article on original website
thirdspace pARTy! & Closing Exhibition (SF)
The last day of the ongoing exhibition! Come check out the amazing talent by our local artists!!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *pay what...
“Glowfari” 2022 Lights Festival at Oakland Zoo (Nov 11-Jan 29)
Glowfari returns in November 2022! This wildly popular, family-friendly experience is back with hundreds of new, larger-than-life animal lanterns throughout the Zoo. Each lantern tells the story of the ongoing journey of wildlife, the importance of every species on our planet, and Oakland Zoo’s commitment to conservation. Disclaimer: Please...
SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)
Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
After Dark: Conversations About Landscape at The Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. The Exploratorium is your playground after dark! Wander the galleries, sip a cocktail, and let a DJ from Hip Hop for Change set the vibe. Tonight, join Ohlone writer and activist Gregg Castro for a conversation about the relationship Indigenous communities have with their homelands, and what caring for those landscapes means.
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)
Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31)
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch 2022 in North Berkeley (Oct. 1-31) Westbrae Nursery runs its annual Pumpkin Patch in 2022 from October 1-31, 2022. Nestled in the back of the nursery in the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, you will find a festive pumpkin patch stocked to the brim with pumpkins in all shapes, colors, and sizes. The Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite.
Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture
A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza
Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SF’s “The Shining” Halloween Bar Experience at Rye Bar (Oct. 1-31)
SF’s “The Shining” Halloween Bar Experience at Rye Bar (Oct. 1-31) Neighborhood favorite Rye has once again transformed its interior for the month of October, and this time it’s all about Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic, The Shining. With a brand-new 10-drink menu of The Shining-themed...
“Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Oakland Zoo (Oct. 22-31)
Calling all ghosts, goblins, and witches – join us for Boo at the Zoo! Grab a program as you enter the Zoo and follow the clues on our self-guided scavenger hunt to trick-or-treat for animal trading cards throughout the Zoo. Remember to dress in costume (no inflatable costumes – they can scare the Zoo animals) when you visit and tag Oakland Zoo on social media to enter our Halloween costume contest!
Bay Area Hummingbirds Talk at Mountain View Public Library
Joan Sparks, wild life photographer, has traveled the bay area photographing the tiniest bird on the planet, the hummingbird. Several different species of hummingbirds will be presented, as well as, the blossoms they enjoy for nectar, predators lurking nearby and typical birds that share their living space. Numerous tips will...
Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)
Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5) Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others.
SF Chinatown Free Guided Tour + Free Lunch (w/ Chinatown-born Tour Guide)
RSVP Required – We only allow 12 people for each group. So, hurry and sign up here. First come first serve. #oewd.
13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)
Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
“Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty” Author Talk (Mountain View)
We invite you to join us for a talk with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think. Are you too nice? Do you find it hard to be...
Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours
Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
“Andy Santana + West Coast Playboys” Blues Concert (Vallejo)
Veteran West Coast musician Andy Santana is a smooth, dynamic vocalist and harmonica player with a sophisticated urban style. With thirty-five years of professional experience, he is also an accomplished songwriter/guitarist with an unusual gift for lyrics and is proficient at creating powerful melodies. Andy always surrounds himself with top...
Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6)
Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.
Yoga & Meditation on the Labyrinth at Grace Cathedral (SF)
Set to live music from world-renowned musicians, this weekly practice of yoga and meditation looks and feels like the amazing diversity of San Francisco itself. Darren Main is our main instructor and we will also have monthly special guest instructors. URLs:. Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/1363780-2?pid=4342. Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/1363780-3?pid=4342. Category: Community | Religion and...
