Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock family says motorcycle rider left behind wife, baby
One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years
A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One seriously injured in South Lubbock motorcycle crash. A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre of 20 children and six adults was staged. Details...
Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th
This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Another person suffered minor injuries, LPD said. LPD said the crash was first reported at 4:18 p.m. This is a developing story, please check back with […]
everythinglubbock.com
Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds
WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
What is a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco & Where in Lubbock can you Order one?
There is usually a trend with celebrities telling the general public what their favorite food items are and fans going nuts to try it. Recently the hit HBO Max show House of the Dragons has become popular with one recent interview from the actors leaving many fans hot, bothered, and genuinely thirsty.
14-year-old Lubbock athlete remains positive despite upcoming open-heart surgery
On August 31, Monterey High School freshman football player, Zaidyn Ward, collapsed on the field after the game in the team’s post-game huddle. His heart was shocked twice and then he began having a seizure. He was rushed to the University Medical Center and eventually airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
fox34.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
everythinglubbock.com
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0