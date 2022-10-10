ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Lubbock Couple Accused of Abusing Two Children for Years

A Lubbock couple is accused of physical and sexual abuse of two minors. KAMC news reported that an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Ralph Ramirez and 37-year-old Stacey Ibarra (pictured above). Ramirez allegedly sexually abused two minors, while Ibarra allegedly knew about the abuse but did nothing to prevent it from happening.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock to Test Outdoor Tornado Sirens on Friday, October 14th

This is a test, this is only a test. Don't freak out on Friday, October 14th at about 9 a.m. if you hear warning sirens going off around the city of Lubbock. It was announced today (October 13th) that the City of Lubbock will be testing the Outdoor Warning System Sirens just to make sure everything works as it should.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dale Holton, former Lubbock Chief of Police, passed away Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Chief of Police Dale Holton passed away on Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department announced on social media Tuesday. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Lubbock Police Chief Dale Holton,” LPD said. Holton joined the police...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

