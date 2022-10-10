Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of adults not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto the campus...
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
'Racism is alive and well' | NAACP speaks out after N-word found at Vista del Lago High in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Chapter of NAACP is taking action after someone wrote the N-word with profanity on a whiteboard at Vista del Lago High School in Folsom. It happened Friday evening, in the visiting locker room, during a football game between Vista del Lago and Del...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
KCRA.com
Amador County sheriff candidate fired from office after failing to report tasing incident
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A former Amador County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was placed on administrative leave for accidentally tasing a child while on duty, has been fired, according to termination documents. The former sergeant chose not to report the incident to his supervisors because he was “scared” and because of an “upcoming election," which he is currently a candidate in.
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento City Unified School District to make Narcan available at city schools
The Sacramento Unified School District announced that it will be making Narcan available at local schools to address the drug epidemic. We are reaching out to our SCUSD community with an important public health message about the dangers of opioid use impacting our community. Sacramento County has experienced 174 deaths due to opioid overdose in 2021, impacting children as young as 15 and older. The California Department of Public Health recently released an alert about a new trend called “Rainbow Fentanyl,” (an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid), which is found in pills, powders and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. Fentanyl continues to be a major contributor to drug overdoses in California, including among youth.
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Council meeting gets heated as Katie Valenzuela calls for censure of Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Council member Katie Valenzuela is calling for the censure of her colleague, Jeff Harris, following what she described as a series of racially insensitive incidents involving Harris. Harris said he thought the claims were false. "I'm exhausted. It's hard to have these conversations," Valenzuela said...
goldcountrymedia.com
Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park
Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes
UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
elpaisanoonline.com
Potential Serial Killer in California
Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
Arrest made in 2020 killing of 19-year-old in South Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said an arrest was made in the killing of a 19-year-old in September 2020. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Palmer was reportedly already in custody in Washoe County, Nevada, on unrelated charges. In coordination with Washoe County authorities, Sacramento Police were able to serve […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect for homicide on Sunday, cites early release of criminals
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man on Sunday evening in North Highlands. The press release also reveals the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and was released early from prison. NEWS RELEASE: **ARREST** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 6300 BLOCK OF WHITECLIFF...
Man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting at Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than two years after 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed at a Natomas apartment, a person in now in custody for her death. According to the Sacramento Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Police say Palmer was already...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department
Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners. As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and...
Grant Union High School lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus was on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say. The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. Officials say the lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m.No other details about the situation have been released.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
