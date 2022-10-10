ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County sheriff candidate fired from office after failing to report tasing incident

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A former Amador County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was placed on administrative leave for accidentally tasing a child while on duty, has been fired, according to termination documents. The former sergeant chose not to report the incident to his supervisors because he was “scared” and because of an “upcoming election," which he is currently a candidate in.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento City Unified School District to make Narcan available at city schools

The Sacramento Unified School District announced that it will be making Narcan available at local schools to address the drug epidemic. We are reaching out to our SCUSD community with an important public health message about the dangers of opioid use impacting our community. Sacramento County has experienced 174 deaths due to opioid overdose in 2021, impacting children as young as 15 and older. The California Department of Public Health recently released an alert about a new trend called “Rainbow Fentanyl,” (an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid), which is found in pills, powders and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. Fentanyl continues to be a major contributor to drug overdoses in California, including among youth.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park

Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes

UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Potential Serial Killer in California

Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in 2020 killing of 19-year-old in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said an arrest was made in the killing of a 19-year-old in September 2020.  Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Palmer was reportedly already in custody in Washoe County, Nevada, on unrelated charges.  In coordination with Washoe County authorities, Sacramento Police were able to serve […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners. As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grant Union High School lockdown lifted after report of suspicious person in neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus was on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say. The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood. Officials say the lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m.No other details about the situation have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

