NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO