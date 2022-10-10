ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

americanmilitarynews.com

NASA is now making oxygen on Mars

For nearly two years, a lunchbox-sized device — which was built by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) at CalTech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — has been pumping out oxygen on Mars. The oxygen-generating device is called the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilization experiment, or...
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
CNET

Bubble Spotted Zipping Around Black Hole With 'Mind Blowing Velocity'

In May, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shocked the world when it released an image of what appears to be a splotchy French cruller on fire. In reality, this wasn't a doughnut. It was a stunning portrait of Sagittarius A*, the mighty black hole anchoring our galaxy, its gravitational pull silently brushing every star, planet and asteroid within.
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Interesting Engineering

Ancient Martian life may have created the conditions for its own extinction

Ancient microbes on Mars likely triggered a climate change that led to their own demise, a report from Space.com explains. The study was published in Nature Astronomy, and it details how simple microbes that fed on hydrogen and excreted methane were likely abundant on Mars roughly 3.7 billion years ago. This was at approximately the same time that the earliest life was forming in Earth's oceans.
Outsider.com

NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
labroots.com

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Obtains Images of Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA’s Juno spacecraft was designed to study the interior and origins of Jupiter, and has been in orbit around Jupiter since 2016. The spacecraft is also taking observations of the moons of Jupiter during its orbit. Recently, Juno passed by Europa, snapping images and providing the first close-up view in over two decades. You can find out where Juno is currently located by visiting NASA’s interactive Eyes on the Solar System.
ASTRONOMY

