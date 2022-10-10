Read full article on original website
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
NASA is now making oxygen on Mars
For nearly two years, a lunchbox-sized device — which was built by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) at CalTech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — has been pumping out oxygen on Mars. The oxygen-generating device is called the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilization experiment, or...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Watch as SpinLaunch’s rocket-flinging slingshot hurls Nasa payload 25,000ft above Earth’s surface using huge arm
A HUGE slingshot has hurled its first Nasa payload on a test flight that could pave the way for a unique way to send satellites into orbit. Spaceflight technology firm SpinLaunch’s groundbreaking Orbital Accelerator launches objects using a rotating carbon-fibre arm housed within a 300ft-wide steel vacuum chamber. It's...
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
CNET
Bubble Spotted Zipping Around Black Hole With 'Mind Blowing Velocity'
In May, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shocked the world when it released an image of what appears to be a splotchy French cruller on fire. In reality, this wasn't a doughnut. It was a stunning portrait of Sagittarius A*, the mighty black hole anchoring our galaxy, its gravitational pull silently brushing every star, planet and asteroid within.
Phys.org
Sharpest Earth-based images of Europa and Ganymede reveal their icy landscapes
The cocktail of chemicals that make up the frozen surfaces on two of Jupiter's largest moons are revealed in the most detailed images ever taken of them by a telescope on Earth. Planetary scientists from the University of Leicester's School of Physics and Astronomy have unveiled new images of Europa...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
Asteroid-smashing spacecraft DID change path of space rock in mission to ‘save Earth’, Nasa confirms
NASA'S first-ever planetary defense test has been deemed a success. On September 26, Nasa carried out the final phase of its DART, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, mission. The mission comprised smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos to change its trajectory. Now, Nasa has finally revealed that the...
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
Ancient Martian life may have created the conditions for its own extinction
Ancient microbes on Mars likely triggered a climate change that led to their own demise, a report from Space.com explains. The study was published in Nature Astronomy, and it details how simple microbes that fed on hydrogen and excreted methane were likely abundant on Mars roughly 3.7 billion years ago. This was at approximately the same time that the earliest life was forming in Earth's oceans.
NASA says it successfully changed asteroid’s path in test of planetary defense
A NASA spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid's orbit by intentionally smashing into it last month, agency officials confirmed Tuesday. NASA said data obtained over the past two weeks showed that the DART probe's impact with a small, harmless space rock known as Dimorphos did manage to alter its trajectory. The...
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
labroots.com
NASA's Juno Spacecraft Obtains Images of Jupiter's Moon Europa
NASA’s Juno spacecraft was designed to study the interior and origins of Jupiter, and has been in orbit around Jupiter since 2016. The spacecraft is also taking observations of the moons of Jupiter during its orbit. Recently, Juno passed by Europa, snapping images and providing the first close-up view in over two decades. You can find out where Juno is currently located by visiting NASA’s interactive Eyes on the Solar System.
