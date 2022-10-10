When Penn State lost Brent Pry to become Virginia Tech’s next head coach, the longtime defensive coordinator left behind sizable shoes to fill. The Nittany Lions had – for the better part of Pry’s tenure – been reliable, consistent and a strength of Penn State’s program on a near annual basis. As the Nittany Lions’ offense occasionally sputtered, it was the defense which kept it in games. When both were clicking, it made Penn State one of the most formidable teams in the nation.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO