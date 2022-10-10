Read full article on original website
October 12 Illinois History Minute
It’s October 12th, and the Battle of Virden took place on this day in 1898 in central Illinois. Striking miners at the Virden coal mine attacked a train carrying Black replacement workers from Alabama. Eight striking miners and five security guards were killed in just one of the conflicts during the Illinois Coal Wars of the 1890s.
217 Today: Incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul faces Republican challenger Tom DeVore in IL Attorney General race
Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in several major races across the country. The head of a major business lobbying group in Illinois says the Workers' Rights Amendment is a political ploy by Democrats to get the unions to vote on election day. Organizations and events that support the...
217 Today: 2nd District Republican candidate Thomas Lynch talks gun control and abortion ahead of the midterm election
Conservative mega-donor Richard Uihlien has thrown another $13.9 million into the Illinois governor’s race. COVID-19 is spreading in Illinois at its lowest rate in months. But state public health officials are preparing for a possible surge in cases this fall and winter. Parents rallied at a Unit 4 Board...
