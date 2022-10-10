ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 12 Illinois History Minute

It’s October 12th, and the Battle of Virden took place on this day in 1898 in central Illinois. Striking miners at the Virden coal mine attacked a train carrying Black replacement workers from Alabama. Eight striking miners and five security guards were killed in just one of the conflicts during the Illinois Coal Wars of the 1890s.
