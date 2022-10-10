ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead is homicide victim, Phoenix police say

A Thursday morning welfare call that Phoenix police responded to has resulted in a homicide investigation. Police received a call at around 8 a.m. about an injured person near West Garfield Street and North 35th Avenue. Officers said they found a man with "obvious signs of trauma." The man was...
