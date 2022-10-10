Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
SWAT team responds to suspect barricaded inside Marietta apartment, police say
A suspect is currently barricaded inside an apartment in Marietta, police have confirmed. Officers say they were called to The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road on Thursday evening. Details on what led to the standoff are unclear.
YAHOO!
Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones home broken into, accused burglar arrested
Atlanta police with the help of am off-duty police officer arrested a man accused of stealing from a property that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons received, Julio Jones. On Tuesday, police responded to the 2800 block of W. Roxboro Road...
