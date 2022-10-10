Read full article on original website
WTVM
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
LaGrange Police: Man arrested after kicking in door, demanding money from homeowner in home invasion
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson. According to a news release from the […]
WTVM
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
Columbus man accused in Hilton Avenue shooting makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the Hilton Avenue shooting on Monday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. Kevin Dietz is charged with the death of 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz. According to police, Kevin Dietz was charged with murder after responding officers Kevin Dietz alive and found […]
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Columbus grandmother and granddaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby. The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10. Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of […]
WTVM
Third suspect pleads not guilty to Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. William Leonard is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other...
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/11/22 10:56 a.m.: An arrest has been made. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to […]
Death investigation underway after inmate death in Lee County Jail
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
wrbl.com
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March. Jernigan is facing charges for murder, arson and possession of Methamphetamine...
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
wfxl.com
Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary
The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
