yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Robb Report

Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.

Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.
tinyhousetalk.com

Solace Tiny House with Grand Front Porch

If you have the right climate, outdoor living space is the perfect way to maximize a tiny house, as you can see with the deck on this 33 ft. tiny home. The “Solace” model from Cocoon Tiny Homes features a double loft with more-than-usual headroom. There’s a U-shaped...
Robb Report

Prost! This Epic 7-Deck Explorer-Yacht Concept Comes With Its Own German Brewery

Abeking & Rasmussen’s new explorer-yacht concept, Time, is designed to bring you joy every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every… well, you get the picture. The go-anywhere 282-footer, which the German yard unveiled at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, was penned in partnership with Valentin Design and is as big as it is beautiful. “This project is one of a kind, as it opens up the possibility to make the most out of every minute one has to spend,” the Swiss design studio’s founder Valentin Weigand said in a statement. Time is characterized by sleek, flowing lines...
The Independent

What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?

I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
architizer.com

Baltic Coastal Holiday Home // Open AD architects

Exuberance-free, the home echoes Latvians’ reserved and modest character. No element is purely decorative in order not to distract from the rugged beauty of the landscape. Even elements like drains and gutters are hidden or replaced with a rain chain. Latvian legislation does not permit new buildings within a certain distance from the coastline, however, building on existing foundations is allowed.
architizer.com

Pye’s Landing // Kovac Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into a cove on Maine’s mid-coast, this vacation home is designed for a family who prioritizes an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and enjoys entertaining when in town. The residence is only revealed after cresting the hill of the long driveway approach. It first appears as an iconic, featureless form perched on a pair of stone walls composed of rocks found on the site, its form inspired by red barns found in the area.
luxesource.com

Inside A Traditional Alabama Lake Home Modeled For Memories

When built to stand the test of time, dwellings become monuments to the lives of those they were made for. Homeowners Matthew Meehan and Rod Hildebrant understand the importance of legacy when it comes to creating a home meant to last. Together, the pair have restored a former 18th-century French château as well as their current 1920s Miami Mediterranean-style residence once owned by American tycoon Howard Hughes.
archiscene.net

Les Archinautes design Lipno Lakeside Cabin

Les Archinautes designed a wooden holiday cabin in the heart of the Bohemian Forest whose lush greenery is conceived as a part of the interior as a material, smell and color. The view of the nearby Lipno lake with two major mountain peaks in the background is the main focus of the living space centered around a dominant gabled square window facing them. The building was realized by a family company 3AE which worked in close collaboration with the author, ensuring the high level of detail execution and making the final result resonate. Discover more after the jump.
architizer.com

ARBORESCENCE – Winner of Imagine Angers // WY-TO Group

Arborescence’s architecture reflects its modularity. ‘Arborescence’ led by the developer Vinci Immobilier is the winning scheme of the international architectural competition ‘Imagine Angers’ on the exceptional site of Gambetta. At the fringe of the historical district and a new urban development, the site enjoys the tranquillity of the Maine river bank.
architizer.com

7 Adventurous Restaurant Interiors To Whet Your Architectural Appetite

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. We might evaluate our time at a restaurant in terms of the quality of cuisine, but we often tend to forget that our social experience is just as important. Half the fun of going to the restaurant consists in the great conversations and memories that we make as we’re waiting for our plates to arrive. Of course, there’s no definitive science for what will create the best dining atmosphere — the music, the number of fellow dinners, and the organization of tables can all be factors to consider. But for a surefire great time, why not go to a restaurant that is as interesting as our company?
WWD

Colville RTW Spring 2023

Original abstract prints, including intense “tornado” swirls and paintbrush swirls, spilled all over this cool collection that was filled with easy dresses, and the brand’s signature plays on volume. Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy always take a 360-degree approach, so the clothes are only part of the...
