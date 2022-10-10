A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO