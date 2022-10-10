Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Who did you most want to return for Dot's final farewell?
I didn't see Dot until she returned in 1997 so my first memories of her are the scenes with Nigel going to find her. I loved their friendship and the setup with them and Clare provided some enjoyable moments. Charlie is definitely needed as she's been living with him so...
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Sally Dexter (Faith) Emmerdale
What fantastic acting by Sally Dexter, especially tonight. This must be a really harrowing and difficult part to act and Sally has been magnificent, in my opinion. I have to say that when Faith came into Emmerdale (and I mean the part that she was playing) I didn’t care for her, but since her return to play out this storyline she has been top class. I love her scenes with Eric especially, but actually every scene she has been in for this storyline ,she has played the part with a great attitude.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Kit?
What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot. What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
digitalspy.com
EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...
Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU confirms final episode date for star Kelli Giddish
Law & Order: SVU spoilers follow. Law & Order: SVU has revealed the airdate for Kelli Giddish's final episode, confirming that Detective Amanda Rollins will be departing the show on December 8. Recent episodes have seen Amanda go through an emotional journey after being shot while protecting a witness on...
digitalspy.com
Gangs of London season 2 doubles down on violence but with good reason
Gangs of London season two wasted no time hitting viewers over the head with ALL the bloody violence. Exactly three minutes and fifty seconds after the recap, an ominous new gangster makes their mark with blood splatter. This new figure is cool, calm and calculated in their approach, their savagery both physical and mental.
Comments / 0