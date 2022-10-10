ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

gopoly.com

Three Mustangs Advance to Singles Main Draw at ITA Regionals

STANFORD, Calif. — Sophomores Eliza Bates and Misha Berry, and junior Shreya Ravilla all advanced to the main draw in singles play to highlight action for the Cal Poly women's tennis team on the first day of the ITA Northwest Regionals on Thursday at Stanford. Ravilla defeated Washington's Yolanda...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday

Two days before they meet in what is annually one of the most anticipated football games in the Santa Maria Valley, players, coaches and administrators from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered for lunch Wednesday afternoon. The post St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Malibu, CA
New Mexico State
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

