gopoly.com
Three Mustangs Advance to Singles Main Draw at ITA Regionals
STANFORD, Calif. — Sophomores Eliza Bates and Misha Berry, and junior Shreya Ravilla all advanced to the main draw in singles play to highlight action for the Cal Poly women's tennis team on the first day of the ITA Northwest Regionals on Thursday at Stanford. Ravilla defeated Washington's Yolanda...
St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday
Two days before they meet in what is annually one of the most anticipated football games in the Santa Maria Valley, players, coaches and administrators from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered for lunch Wednesday afternoon. The post St. Joseph, Righetti football players gather for lunch before ‘Battle for the Shield’ game this Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning. The post 34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
kclu.org
Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California
A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. The post Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect
– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who died in a fatal car accident on Highway 154 near Buellton on Sunday. The post Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bug that kills citrus trees found in SLO County. Here’s what we know
The bug spreads citrus greening disease, which can kill citrus trees.
