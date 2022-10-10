Read full article on original website
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,886. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
Sally Dexter (Faith) Emmerdale
What fantastic acting by Sally Dexter, especially tonight. This must be a really harrowing and difficult part to act and Sally has been magnificent, in my opinion. I have to say that when Faith came into Emmerdale (and I mean the part that she was playing) I didn’t care for her, but since her return to play out this storyline she has been top class. I love her scenes with Eric especially, but actually every scene she has been in for this storyline ,she has played the part with a great attitude.
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
EastEnders - Who did you most want to return for Dot's final farewell?
I didn't see Dot until she returned in 1997 so my first memories of her are the scenes with Nigel going to find her. I loved their friendship and the setup with them and Clare provided some enjoyable moments. Charlie is definitely needed as she's been living with him so...
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
‘Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: ‘Alloyed’ Combines the Best of Middle-earth in a Thrilling Finale
If, like your humble correspondent, you immediately assumed that The Stranger who fell from a star all the way back in the series premiere of “The Rings of Power” was Sauron, “Alloyed” is here to prove you right — or is it? The season finale drops that bombshell just moments after it’s begun, but just as not all who wander are lost, not all major plot reveals are to be trusted. We learn of The Stranger’s true identity via those three otherworldly women who’ve been tracking him for several episodes now — two of whom seem to be called the Ascetic...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
Your Views On The 1980s Comedy Film, Clue?....
How many of you have seen the comedy film, Clue and what did you think of it?. Its from 1985 and its about a bunch of different people all invited to a mansion for a dinner with a mysterious host. None of the guests know each other or why they...
