The U.S. women's national team lost back-to-back games for the first time in five years after an uninspiring 2-0 loss to a second-choice Spain team in Pamplona on Tuesday. Laia Codina, in her debut for the senior Spain national team, opened the scoring in the 39th minute after the U.S. twice failed to clear a corner kick that dropped in the box. Real Madrid star Esther Gonzalez added the dagger 18 minutes from time with a sweet volley after floating in between three U.S. defenders unmarked.

