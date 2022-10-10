ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Spain outplayed a disjointed USWNT and exposed midfield weakness under Vlatko Andonovski

The U.S. women's national team lost back-to-back games for the first time in five years after an uninspiring 2-0 loss to a second-choice Spain team in Pamplona on Tuesday. Laia Codina, in her debut for the senior Spain national team, opened the scoring in the 39th minute after the U.S. twice failed to clear a corner kick that dropped in the box. Real Madrid star Esther Gonzalez added the dagger 18 minutes from time with a sweet volley after floating in between three U.S. defenders unmarked.
MLS
Sarina Wiegman
Lucy Bronze
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away

Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
TENNIS
BBC

L﻿iverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spain
Europe
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Australia favored as usual at Rugby League World Cup

Australia has brought 13 newcomers to the Rugby League World Cup starting this weekend. Even if all 24 players in the Kangaroos squad were uncapped, it still wouldn’t matter. They are the raging favorite to engrave their name on the Paul Barriere Trophy after the Nov. 19 final at...
RUGBY
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA

