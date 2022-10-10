Read full article on original website
ESPN
Spain outplayed a disjointed USWNT and exposed midfield weakness under Vlatko Andonovski
The U.S. women's national team lost back-to-back games for the first time in five years after an uninspiring 2-0 loss to a second-choice Spain team in Pamplona on Tuesday. Laia Codina, in her debut for the senior Spain national team, opened the scoring in the 39th minute after the U.S. twice failed to clear a corner kick that dropped in the box. Real Madrid star Esther Gonzalez added the dagger 18 minutes from time with a sweet volley after floating in between three U.S. defenders unmarked.
MLS・
Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Consider England Job
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in managing England if the FA were to part ways with Gareth Southgate.
Lionel Messi looks stone-faced as he watches Mbappe net for PSG hours after ‘demanding January transfer’
LIONEL MESSI looked on stony-faced in the stands as Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG - hours after reportedly demanding to leave. Messi's smiling and contented demeanour alongside wife Antonela appeared to change dramatically with Mbappe's penalty opener in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League home draw with Benfica. The Argentinian legend sat...
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF・
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Motorcycle rider Victor Steeman dies aged 22, saves five other people through organ donations
Dutch motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died following injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal, the governing body of the sport, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22.
Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away
Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match which could involve a number of Liverpool targets.
BBC
Liverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
BBC
Women's World Cup play-offs: Scotland and Wales dreams over but Republic of Ireland reach World Cup
It was a case of so near yet so far for Scotland and Wales in the play-offs for the 2023 Women's World Cup, but for the Republic of Ireland it was the night they made history by reaching the finals for the first time. Amber Barrett's breakaway goal at Hampden...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Dominic Young set for first England cap against Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Winger Dominic Young is set to win his first...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion keen to speak to ex-Terriers boss about manager's job
Former Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss. Bruce was sacked on Monday with the club third bottom of the Championship. West Brom have vowed to conduct an exhaustive recruitment process as they look to reverse...
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
Australia favored as usual at Rugby League World Cup
Australia has brought 13 newcomers to the Rugby League World Cup starting this weekend. Even if all 24 players in the Kangaroos squad were uncapped, it still wouldn’t matter. They are the raging favorite to engrave their name on the Paul Barriere Trophy after the Nov. 19 final at...
Sporting News
'Self-entitled' - Sydney Roosters slammed by Football Australia official over Allianz Stadium sign
Sydney Roosters have been accused of being 'self-entitled' and having 'an inflated sense of importance' by a Football Australia official after a spat over a sign at the new Allianz Stadium. Prior to their first match in the new venue last weekend, Sydney FC erected a tarpaulin over an illuminated...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
NBC Sports
McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)
Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
