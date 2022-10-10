Read full article on original website
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
DEREK STEPAN EARNS NEW DEAL WITH CAROLINA HURRICANES
Derek Stepan certainly made the most of his professional tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes. After scoring 3 goals and 4 points in three preseason games with the Canes, GM Don Waddell has announced the signing of Stepan to a contract for the 2022-23 season. "Having Derek in Carolina last season,...
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension
“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)
You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
MIKA ZIBANEJAD SCORES GOAL OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE ON OPENING NIGHT (VIDEO)
Mika Zibanejad is becoming one of the deadliest players in the NHL shorthanded. He made the Bolts pay with an absolute pearl that even Andrei Vasilevskiy was helpless to stop.
BRAWL BREAKS OUT AT OILERS SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
During last night's season opener between Edmonton and Vancouver, a huge fight broke out in the stands, likely after some less than friendly s**t-talking. At least five people in four different rows were involved in the mayhem. Hockey season is so, so back baby.
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
CANADIENS DEFENCEMAN MIKE MATHESON OUT SEVERAL WEEKS FOLLOWING MRI ON UPPER-BODY INJURY
Earlier today, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've placed defenceman Mike Matheson on injured reserve and called up defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. During yesterday's season opening press conference, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes revealed that Matheson underwent an MRI and the team...
FOX Sports
Oilers take on the Flames following McDavid's hat trick
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames after Connor McDavid's hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks in the Oilers' 5-3 win. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 29-8-1 in division games last season. The Oilers averaged 3.5 goals on 34.0 shots per game last season. Calgary had a 50-21-11...
Yardbarker
Oilers Have to Reverse Last Season’s Trend of Allowing First Goal
The Edmonton Oilers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks and the start wasn’t what they were hoping for. In a highly anticipated season where the Oilers’ goal is to push further and make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they didn’t look like a team ready to start the long journey.
ANDY GREENE SIGNS ONE-DAY CONTRACT, RETIRES A DEVIL
Andy Greene signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils, with whom Greene played the first 14 years of his 17-year NHL career:. Greene, 39, signed as a free agent out of the Miami University-Ohio and would suit up for 923 games as a Devil; 364 games as captain.
CAREY PRICE RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION DURING MONTREAL'S SEASON OPENING CEREMONY
Carey Price's career is in constant doubt, but his iconic career with the Montréal Canadiens has emblazoned him in the city's lore forever. Regardless how many more games Price can muster, he has paid his toll in order to be one of the city's greats. When he was introduced...
WINNIPEG JETS REVEAL ALTERNATE CAPTAINS AND SHOCKER! NO BLAKE WHEELER
The Winnipeg Jets announced today their new leadership group -- now that Blake Wheeler is no longer captain -- and it seems obvious that the organization and the player are at odds, now more than ever. Per Rick Bowness, the Jets' alternates this season will be Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey,...
BIEKSA SET TO RETIRE AS VANCOUVER CANUCK
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Thursday evening that they have re-signed longtime defenseman Kevin Bieksa to a one-day contract to ensure he can retire as a member of their organization. Despite not having played since the 2017-18 season, Bieksa never formally retired from the NHL, but appears to be doing...
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO SABRES SHOW GREAT CONFIDENCE IN THEIR HEAD COACH, INK EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the club has signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension:. ''In his first season, Granato oversaw a young Sabres roster that experienced tangible improvement from beginning to end. The Sabres went 16-9-3 in March and April, a 102-point pace.''. Buffalo had...
ISLANDERS LOAN 10-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO EUROPE
After not making the New York Islanders' opening night roster, 10-year NHL veteran Richard Panik has been loaned to Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League, rather than being assigned to the AHL. Note: the following quotes in this story are translated from French. "Richard is a player who has a...
