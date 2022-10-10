Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby reveals Summer's response to surprise pregnancy
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has revealed her character Summer Spellman's response to her surprise pregnancy. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Weatherfield teen was pregnant after Gemma and Chesney found a positive pregnancy test in her old jacket. Although Paul Foreman was the only one to realise the...
digitalspy.com
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Tim and Aggie to face backlash over their secret connection
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey's secret friendship is about to go down like a lead balloon with their partners. This week's episodes of Coronation Street see Sally and Ed discovering the pair's close bond. Tim and Aggie have been confiding in each other, but nothing romantic has happened between them.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘General Hospital’: Fans Think Maxie and Cody Would Make a Cute Couple
'General Hospital' fans think Maxie Jones should dump Austin Gatlin-Holt and hook up with newcomer Cody Bell.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Fear Thomas Set up Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans are speculating if Thomas Forrester is returning to the dark side after the CPS scandal.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Moves on With a Newly Single Carter
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers suggest that fans might finally see Katie Logan and Carter Walton become a couple.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor Who Has Played Steffy Forrester
'The Bold and the Beautiful' revolves around the Spencers, Logans, and Forresters, and Steffy Forrester is a major character on the series — learn every actor to take on the role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Want Adam to Reunite With Sharon, Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' hunk Adam Newman will reunite with an ex, but it might not be Sally Spectra.
B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart
Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?
'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback
EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com
18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
'Weirdest crossover ever!': House of The Dragon viewers shocked to spot EastEnders' Phil Daniels swap Walford for Westeros in latest episode
House Of The Dragon viewers were left shocked on Monday when a familiar face was spotted on the fantasy epic. The sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel saw a new character's arrival, Maester Gerardys, played by none other than Phil Daniels who famously played Kevin Wicks in EastEnders.
Comments / 0