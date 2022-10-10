ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
digitalspy.com

15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Tim and Aggie to face backlash over their secret connection

Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey's secret friendship is about to go down like a lead balloon with their partners. This week's episodes of Coronation Street see Sally and Ed discovering the pair's close bond. Tim and Aggie have been confiding in each other, but nothing romantic has happened between them.
Alex Bain
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
The List

How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Cheryl E Preston

Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart

Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?
Daily Mail

'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback

EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com

18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale releases emotional Sally Dexter goodbye video after Faith's death airs

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released an emotional goodbye video featuring Sally Dexter after her character Faith Dingle’s death was aired on the soap. In the run-up to the big anniversary special this weekend, fans saw an hour-long episode on Thursday (October 13) focusing on Faith and her family as they realised they had to bid her a goodbye a lot sooner than expected.
