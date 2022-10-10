Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Doctor Who star David Tennant reveals real reason behind return to role
David Tennant has explained what saw him return to the role of The Doctor for Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary special. Speaking to BBC News, the actor, who played the Tenth Doctor, said the reunion happened "by accident". During lockdown for COVID-19, Tennant took part in a series of online...
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
What are your thoughts on Paddy Bever winning the Rising Star award
He acts exactly the same way as he does in real life and has the same mannerisms and the way he pauses for five seconds then takes an age to say something. I cant believe he won over people who have actually got acting talent. Is that what it takes to win an award these days by playing yourself. It is like Coronation Street must win something because it is a ITV soap.
Emmerdale's Kit?
What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot. What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot.
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
Sally Dexter (Faith) Emmerdale
What fantastic acting by Sally Dexter, especially tonight. This must be a really harrowing and difficult part to act and Sally has been magnificent, in my opinion. I have to say that when Faith came into Emmerdale (and I mean the part that she was playing) I didn’t care for her, but since her return to play out this storyline she has been top class. I love her scenes with Eric especially, but actually every scene she has been in for this storyline ,she has played the part with a great attitude.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
Angela Lansbury Died
Angela Lansbury star of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has died at the age of 96. Loved “ Murder She Wrote” which get repeated quite a lot. Legend still feature on TVs RIP. Dame Angela Lansbury. I'm just about to buy...
