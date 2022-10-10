Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com
18 huge Emmerdale spoilers for tragic storm week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, lives hang in the balance as a deadly storm hits the village in the show's 50th anniversary episodes. Amelia goes into labour during the chaos, while Al and Chas's affair could finally be exposed. Here's a full collection of 18 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
digitalspy.com
Angela Lansbury Died
Angela Lansbury star of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has died at the age of 96. Loved “ Murder She Wrote” which get repeated quite a lot. Legend still feature on TVs RIP. Dame Angela Lansbury. I'm just about to buy...
digitalspy.com
Halloween Ends review: An underwhelming and scare-free end to the trilogy
"Evil dies tonight," the residents of Haddonfield bellowed in Halloween Kills, but we always knew that wouldn't be the case. Halloween Ends was confirmed at the same time as the sequel and this time, we've been promised that it really is the end. Honest. Whether that is the case remains...
digitalspy.com
EE - Returning characters….why
…are they always hard up and always pleading for place to stay??? Fed up of such lazy nonsense plot!. Even the likes of Janine, Sharon, Kat & Alfie who all left as millionaires returned broke and homeless. Just once it would be nice to see a returning character come back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
digitalspy.com
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
digitalspy.com
Gangs of London season 2 doubles down on violence but with good reason
Gangs of London season two wasted no time hitting viewers over the head with ALL the bloody violence. Exactly three minutes and fifty seconds after the recap, an ominous new gangster makes their mark with blood splatter. This new figure is cool, calm and calculated in their approach, their savagery both physical and mental.
digitalspy.com
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
digitalspy.com
What are your thoughts on Paddy Bever winning the Rising Star award
He acts exactly the same way as he does in real life and has the same mannerisms and the way he pauses for five seconds then takes an age to say something. I cant believe he won over people who have actually got acting talent. Is that what it takes to win an award these days by playing yourself. It is like Coronation Street must win something because it is a ITV soap.
digitalspy.com
Suki and Eve….wow
I haven’t felt this invested in a soap relationship in absolutely years. ‘You make me feel still’ was about the loveliest line of dialogue. Love it. They’re obviously going to be pushed apart after tomorrow. I'm loving them. Eve is just *chef kiss* and her pairing with...
digitalspy.com
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,886. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
digitalspy.com
Your Views On The 1980s Comedy Film, Clue?....
How many of you have seen the comedy film, Clue and what did you think of it?. Its from 1985 and its about a bunch of different people all invited to a mansion for a dinner with a mysterious host. None of the guests know each other or why they...
Comments / 0