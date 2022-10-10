Read full article on original website
Men's Cross Country Remains Sixth in Nation
TROY, N.Y. - For the second consecutive week, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country is ranked No. 6 in Division III, according to the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Coaches' Poll. The Engineers, who are led by John Lynch, was No. 24...
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: Longmeadow, East Longmeadow move into Top 5
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Iona’s Restaurant opens newest location in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY — Iona’s restaurant celebrated its grand opening for its new second location at 20 Main St. in South Hadley on Sept. 23. The two restaurants are named after owner and chef Kelly Dobbins’s grandmother, Iona, whom he said played a significant role in his life while growing up. Because of her impact on him, opening the restaurant was a way to create a legacy and keep her memory alive.
Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
The Artist Café opens Thursday in downtown Springfield: ‘It’s a real Springfield vibe’
A new café with an emphasis on supporting local artists is opening Thursday in downtown Springfield. The Artist Cafe, located at 1365 Main St., is opening on Oct. 13. The cafe will offer coffee by Monsoon Roastery and will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and omelets for the morning crowd. Maynard points out that the café will use baked goods from Springfield vendors — such as Benson’s Bagels and pastries from Picky Diva Catering — and he emphasizes that all the work to get the shop up and running was done by Springfield contractors.
Kohl’s opening first location in Berkshire County
Kohl's is set to open a new location in Berkshire County on November 4. The new store will be at 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox.
Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Racism Rears It’s Ugly Head Once Again At Williams College In Williamstown
It seems when you look back at the history of Williams College that acts of racism in the form of graffiti and chanting have been happening for a while now. In one incident 3 students from the school ended up watching three young males. The small group of boys was walking on the sidewalk from Route 2 towards Paresky. The students said they heard chanting and shouting and also were holding up a sign.
Field trip to D.C. approved, but cost may be too steep for Hampden, Wilbraham families
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Committee approved a request from Wilbraham Middle School Principal John Derosia to conduct a field trip for the eighth-grade students from Wilbraham Middle and Green Meadows schools. Derosia explained that before the coronavirus pandemic, the trip was run through the company EF Explore....
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
Scott Tower in Holyoke trail being improved under Anniversary Hill Park restoration project
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
UMass renters deserve better from their landlords
It’s not often that you encounter someone who has only good things to say about their landlord, and Amherst is no exception. There is a culture of contempt and exploitation that exists between many of the landlords in Amherst and the college students that rent from them. I would...
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
Extremist Graffiti Found on Williams College Monument
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Monday reported that the school's Soldier's Monument on Main Street was defaced with apparent white supremacist graffiti. President Maud Mandel sent an email to the college community reporting that a local resident reported to the school the presence of a Confederate flag and the painted word "Rebel" on the base of the Civil War statue, located outside the school's Griffin Hall.
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
