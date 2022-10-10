Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Early Access Sale 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs are Samsung The Frame rivals
Amazon's new QLED TV range supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, and features 96 local dimming zones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 10: $79 Apple TV HD, $289 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV, $72 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's bestdeals include $550 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, reconditioned AirPods Max for $355, a Monoprice 25W Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Ring doorbells are massively marked down during Prime Day October 2022
Get early Black Friday deals on Ring doorbells this Amazon Prime Day October 2022.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
laptopmag.com
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet. One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.
laptopmag.com
5 Dell early Black Friday deals that are better than Amazon's Prime Day October sale
With the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) in full swing, Dell is jumping in with a huge counterattack, thanks to huge savings that beat out anything you’ll find on Amazon!. From the latest XPS and Alienware laptops, to clearance discounts on outgoing systems, Dell is going...
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
CNET
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
laptopmag.com
Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection. Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Comments / 0