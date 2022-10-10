ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.
SHOPPING
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet. One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target

We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection. Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ELECTRONICS

