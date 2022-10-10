Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park rises to the top in football
Bethel Park has gone from rags to riches on the football field under head coach Brian DeLallo. After suffering through a winless season (0-7) during the autumn of 2020, the Black Hawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A of the WPIAL and No. 5 in the state after their impressive win against rival Upper St. Clair, 27-14, on Oct. 7. The Panthers entered the game undefeated and as the top squad in the region.
wpgh53.com
Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in regular season finale Saturday
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in their regular season finale Saturday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. Pittsburgh enters play at 15-9-9 overall and drew with Sacramento Republic FC last Sunday, 1-1. Oakland brings in an 11-9-13 mark and defeated Hartford Athletic last Saturday, 3-1.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Thomas Jefferson High School football player was recognized Monday night for his heroic actions off the field. Brian Verbanick is a junior at the school, and is also a junior firefighter. On Monday, he received a proclamation from Jefferson Hills Borough officials. Over the...
School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event
Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
wtae.com
Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
wpgh53.com
Week 6 Scholar Athletes
PITTSBURGH — Daniella Garner of Gateway High School and Tom Hetherington of Penn-Trafford High School are the week 6 Berger and Green Scholar Athletes of the Week. Garner has a 4.1 GPA and is the third-fastest girls hurdler in Gateway history. Hetherington has a 3.9 GPA and was a...
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
nextpittsburgh.com
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
