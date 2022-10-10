ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park rises to the top in football

Bethel Park has gone from rags to riches on the football field under head coach Brian DeLallo. After suffering through a winless season (0-7) during the autumn of 2020, the Black Hawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A of the WPIAL and No. 5 in the state after their impressive win against rival Upper St. Clair, 27-14, on Oct. 7. The Panthers entered the game undefeated and as the top squad in the region.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wpgh53.com

Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in regular season finale Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds host Oakland Roots SC in their regular season finale Saturday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. Pittsburgh enters play at 15-9-9 overall and drew with Sacramento Republic FC last Sunday, 1-1. Oakland brings in an 11-9-13 mark and defeated Hartford Athletic last Saturday, 3-1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event

Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PLUM, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh

I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church

The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Suspect in Pittsburgh carjacking arrested in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH — One of the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood was arrested in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The investigation began a little after 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Pittsburgh police said a man was carjacked by three juveniles in the area of East Ohio Street and James Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpgh53.com

Week 6 Scholar Athletes

PITTSBURGH — Daniella Garner of Gateway High School and Tom Hetherington of Penn-Trafford High School are the week 6 Berger and Green Scholar Athletes of the Week. Garner has a 4.1 GPA and is the third-fastest girls hurdler in Gateway history. Hetherington has a 3.9 GPA and was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house

Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
PITTSBURGH, PA

