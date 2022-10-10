ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

ACC announces football game times & networks for October 20 & 22

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for October 22. Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 22. Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC. Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN. Boston College at Wake...
What Is Wake Forest Watching This Weekend?

With a week off at the halfway point of the season, Wake Forest will be doing a little scoreboard-watching this weekend. While coaches like to talk about only worrying about their own business, the Demon Deacons do not control their own fate in the ACC race. So where does Wake Forest sit in the conference picture? What is Wake Forest watching this weekend?
How Wake Forest Got Here

Now that the Demon Deacons have hit the halfway point of the season, and have a bye this week, we can all get a little introspective on how Wake Forest got here and what lies ahead. The coaches and players may live week to week. It doesn’t mean it is a requirement for the fan base.
Baseball Hires Two New Staffers

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T head baseball coach Ben Hall announced the addition of two staff members on Thursday. Justin Guy will be the director of player development and baseball operations. Cliff Allred will serve as a volunteer assistant coach. Guy, a local product from Southeast Guilford High School, will assist in all facets of program and player development and coordinate the team's travel throughout the season.
The Associated Press

Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.

STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WXII 12

High Point has an official candy flavor

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's candy corn!. On Tuesday, the city of High Point posted on Facebook that the emperor of acceptable candy has resolved its ban on a certain candy. Now, they are declaring candy corn as the official Halloween candy. City officials say candy corn is by...
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in North Carolina

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received a call at 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

