chathamjournal.com
ACC announces football game times & networks for October 20 & 22
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for October 22. Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 22. Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC. Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN. Boston College at Wake...
lastwordonsports.com
What Is Wake Forest Watching This Weekend?
With a week off at the halfway point of the season, Wake Forest will be doing a little scoreboard-watching this weekend. While coaches like to talk about only worrying about their own business, the Demon Deacons do not control their own fate in the ACC race. So where does Wake Forest sit in the conference picture? What is Wake Forest watching this weekend?
lastwordonsports.com
How Wake Forest Got Here
Now that the Demon Deacons have hit the halfway point of the season, and have a bye this week, we can all get a little introspective on how Wake Forest got here and what lies ahead. The coaches and players may live week to week. It doesn’t mean it is a requirement for the fan base.
Volleyball: No. 7 Green Hope rallies past No. 5 Green Level in four sets
Cary, N.C. — The No. 7 Green Hope Falcons hosted the No. 5 Green Level Gators in a pivotal match in the race for the Southwest Wake 4A Athletic conference championship on Thursday in Cary. The two teams entered play making up two-thirds of a three-way tie atop the...
ncataggies.com
Baseball Hires Two New Staffers
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T head baseball coach Ben Hall announced the addition of two staff members on Thursday. Justin Guy will be the director of player development and baseball operations. Cliff Allred will serve as a volunteer assistant coach. Guy, a local product from Southeast Guilford High School, will assist in all facets of program and player development and coordinate the team's travel throughout the season.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina’s barbecue history
North Carolina has a lot to brag about, including its delicious barbecue. The High Point Museum can tell you all about it.
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit filed against Garner Foods over its North Carolina-made “Texas Pete” hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand. On Sept. 12, Philip White, of Los Angeles, filed a class action lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co., which is based in Winston-Salem, for alleged false advertising of Texas Pete. […]
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to North Carolina, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming from Oct. 15 to 17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked […]
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.
STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
Man sues Texas Pete because the hot sauce is made in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — USA Today reports a man is suing Texas Pete because the product is actually made in North Carolina. According to the lawsuit, Philip White is suing T.W. Garner Food Co,, which makes Texas Pete hot sauce in Winston-Salem. White, a California resident, alleges false advertising and...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair reports rise in fair attendance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair reported that 229,761 guests attended the fair this year, which is a 26 percent increase compared to 2021. DJ Hargrave, the fair's branding manager, spoke with WXII about the results this year. He said that if it wasn't for bad weather, which canceled the opening Friday, the results likely could have been higher.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WXII 12
High Point has an official candy flavor
HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's candy corn!. On Tuesday, the city of High Point posted on Facebook that the emperor of acceptable candy has resolved its ban on a certain candy. Now, they are declaring candy corn as the official Halloween candy. City officials say candy corn is by...
PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in North Carolina
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received a call at 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
WRAL News
