San Marcos, TX

fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Regents vs Hyde Park

AUSTIN, Texas - One of the biggest match-ups in the Austin area this week is in the private school ranks, as Regents hosts Hyde Park in a district battle of unbeatens. Both teams come into this match-up with identical 6-0 records. Hyde Park comes in on the heels of a...
NewsTalk 1290

Where do Texas Longhorns Fans Rank Among the Best at Tailgating?

As much as I love football, tailgating is just about as much fun as watching the game itself. And when it comes to tailgating, everyone has their own traditions. For some people, it’s all about simply kicking back and having a few beers before the game. Others go all-out and set up a tent and a smoker and/or grill and do it up big time.
FanSided

4 reasons why Texas football could ravage Iowa State in Week 7

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be seeking their third straight win in Big 12 play this weekend when they host head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Iowa State will be looking to snap a losing skid this weekend by pulling the upset of Texas.
fox7austin.com

Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
fox7austin.com

Austin Veteran Arts Festival 2022 begins in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Avafest 2022 has officially begun in Central Texas. Avafest is a series of events for and by veterans, and the purpose is to help each other through artistic expression and to get more veterans involved. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke with Glenn Towery, the founder of...
fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
