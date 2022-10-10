Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Regents vs Hyde Park
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the biggest match-ups in the Austin area this week is in the private school ranks, as Regents hosts Hyde Park in a district battle of unbeatens. Both teams come into this match-up with identical 6-0 records. Hyde Park comes in on the heels of a...
Where do Texas Longhorns Fans Rank Among the Best at Tailgating?
As much as I love football, tailgating is just about as much fun as watching the game itself. And when it comes to tailgating, everyone has their own traditions. For some people, it’s all about simply kicking back and having a few beers before the game. Others go all-out and set up a tent and a smoker and/or grill and do it up big time.
Red-hot Vandy TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton likely to visit Texas football
The visitor list is rapidly growing for Texas football for this weekend in the home contest at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15 against the Iowa State Cyclones. And it now looks as if Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are making a move to get another key visitor to campus for the Iowa State game this weekend.
4 reasons why Texas football could ravage Iowa State in Week 7
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be seeking their third straight win in Big 12 play this weekend when they host head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Iowa State will be looking to snap a losing skid this weekend by pulling the upset of Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag
The Chick-fil-A location is expected to open in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
fox7austin.com
Austin Veteran Arts Festival 2022 begins in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Avafest 2022 has officially begun in Central Texas. Avafest is a series of events for and by veterans, and the purpose is to help each other through artistic expression and to get more veterans involved. FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren spoke with Glenn Towery, the founder of...
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Comments / 0