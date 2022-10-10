Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
21-Year-Old Phenom Avery Gagliano to Perform CofC Piano Concert
Having just made her Carnegie Hall debut at 20, American pianist Avery Gagliano captures audiences with her sensitivity, emotional depth, and musical expression. Gagliano will play the second concert in the 32nd season of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series. The performance includes works by Bach, Schubert and Chopin for which she is praised for “her ability to inhabit every room in the immense imagination of Frédéric Chopin” (New York Classical Review).
holycitysinner.com
Taste of Hutson Alley Returns on November 17th
Has announced that their popular Taste of Hutson Alley event will return on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Guests will be greeted at the John St. entrance to Hutson Alley and offered samples of “Hutson Alley Hooch” from Charleston’s Smallest Bar. The celebration will take place among the lanterns and under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from all six Holy City Hospitality restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
2022 City Paper Music Awards Voting Now Open
You can now vote in the Charleston City Paper’s 2022 Music Awards. Head to their website to vote for your favorite bands, DJs and songwriters through October 27th.
holycitysinner.com
51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games Scheduled for November 5th
The Charleston Scottish Society will host their 51st Annual Charleston Scottish Games at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on Saturday, November 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. You can learn more about 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering on their website.
holycitysinner.com
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
holycitysinner.com
Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Returns to Mount Pleasant at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
For the fourth straight year, international Christmas pop-up cocktail bar concept, Miracle, will take over Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant. The festive fun begins on Friday, November 21st and will run through Monday, December 31st. Patrons can expect over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail...
RELATED PEOPLE
holycitysinner.com
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 60 featuring Anna Holloway, American Lung Association
Two years ago, Holloway began experiencing abdominal pain that wouldn’t go away. Doctors assumed it was either muscular or a gastrointestinal concern. None of the initial tests showed anything wrong, so they did a CT scan, which revealed a spot on her lung. She went to see a pulmonologist, but since Holloway is young, healthy and had no risk factors for lung cancer, they said it was likely nothing to worry about. After a biopsy, she got the news. It was stage I lung cancer.
holycitysinner.com
We Are Family’s Spirit Week to Include Drag Legend Miss Coco Peru
Here’s what the organization had to say about this year’s Spirit Week:. School should be a safe space of learning for all students. However, 52% of students reported being bullied in person or virtually this past year, according to a 2021 national survey by The Trevor Project. Additionally, 84% of adults agree there are not enough protections on social media to prevent discrimination, harassment, or disinformation. We Are Family, the Lowcountry’s LGBTQI+ youth organization, is continuing to create spaces centering youth wellness, which is why We Are Family is excited to bring back in person events for this year’s Spirit Week.
holycitysinner.com
The Annual Holiday Festival of Lights Returns on November 11th
The Holiday Festival of Lights is back, starting on November 11th at James Island County Park! With over two million lights, this beloved tradition offers fun for the whole family and is sure to boost your holiday spirit. The 33rd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
2023 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition Underway
The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 40th Annual North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official poster design of the 2023 North Charleston Arts Fest, taking place May 3-7, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise, including posters, billboards, print and digital advertisements, television commercials, program booklets, apparel, online, and more. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at Park Circle Gallery during May 2023. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall. The deadline to submit works for the competition is Thursday, December 15, 2022.
holycitysinner.com
Best-Selling Author Clint Smith to Speak at College of Charleston
The College of Charleston will host a discussion by New York Times best-selling author Clint Smith. The program will be held on October 24th, 2022, at 7:00 pm in Sottile Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. Smith’s nonfiction book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning...
holycitysinner.com
Three Past Champions Return to the Credit One Charleston Open in 2023
The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will welcome back three former champions next year to Charleston – Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens – for the highly-anticipated clay season kickoff on the WTA Hologic Tour. The WTA 500 tournament is set to return April 1st to 9th, 2023 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.
holycitysinner.com
Historic Charleston Foundation to Host Free Community Day This Saturday at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum
The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum on Saturday, October 15th from 10 am through 3 pm, and free audio tours after 3 pm. Free for all ages, the event is a day of family activities at one of the Foundation’s Historic House Museums.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
New Local Nonprofit to Host Kickoff Fundraising Event on October 14th
And a raffle at the new Ethos Athletic Club in downtown Charleston. The event will be held on Friday, October 14th at 6 pm. Quest in Recovery will use the event to raise awareness about mental health their mission of “giving the gift of recovery through recreation, education, and service work in the community.”
holycitysinner.com
BCLS: Registration For Native American Culture Class Series is Now Open
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) continues to collaborate with the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians, a State Recognized Tribe, to co-host the continuing series, Native American Culture Class. The next class, Buffalo Bone Bead Native Chokers, will be on Saturday, October 15th, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Goose Creek Library. All supplies provided.
holycitysinner.com
Mex 1 Park West hosting a Spooktacular Pet Adoption Event on October 27th
Whether you are looking for a new furry friend or want to show off your pup’s costume, you won’t want to miss out on the Spooktacular Adoption Event at Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Thursday, October 27th, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Bring your pup in their...
holycitysinner.com
Poetry Returns to McLeod Plantation Historic Site in November
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s Poetry at McLeod series returns this fall. The first event will be Saturday, November 12th and will feature poet Evie Shockley at McLeod Plantation Historic Site. In this innovative series, African American poets reclaim the plantation landscape by exploring the past, present,...
Comments / 0