Here’s what the organization had to say about this year’s Spirit Week:. School should be a safe space of learning for all students. However, 52% of students reported being bullied in person or virtually this past year, according to a 2021 national survey by The Trevor Project. Additionally, 84% of adults agree there are not enough protections on social media to prevent discrimination, harassment, or disinformation. We Are Family, the Lowcountry’s LGBTQI+ youth organization, is continuing to create spaces centering youth wellness, which is why We Are Family is excited to bring back in person events for this year’s Spirit Week.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO