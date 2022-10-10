ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel Welcomes New Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday

The family behind several Greektown dining and entertainment establishments is opening Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 4 inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center at 1000 Brush St. In a media announcement, the Papas family — who in addition to owning the Atheneum, also operate Pegasus Taverna,...
Time Out Global

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Bar of the Year

Oxford Street’s Paski Vineria Popolare is fabulously versatile. Whether you’re keen to book in and bunker down upstairs at Paski Sopra – “above” – to knock back a couple of wines and every dish on the menu, or to wander in and grab a stool downstairs for an apéro and a nibble on some charcuterie, you’re going to have a gorgeous time.
AOL Corp

How to Make the Negroni Sbagliato Cocktail the Internet Is Buzzing About

There's just something about a negroni. Back in 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, actor Stanley Tucci took the internet by storm with a viral video explaining the ins and outs of making the iconic Italian cocktail, and now fans are once again abuzz over another iteration of the bittersweet tipple, courtesy of a video of a TikTok video of House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke talking about their favorite drinks.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: STG Announces Four End of Year Holiday Sampler Offerings

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has announced four sampler offerings aimed at the Christmas and Year End Holidays. The four brands that will see these offerings are CAO, Diesel, El Rey Del Mundo, and Punch. First up is CAO 12 Days. This is an Advent Calendar style offering designed for the 12...
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Summer Breeze Drink Recipe

Cucumber and orange is a great way to start the day. This drink is an even better way to end it. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Tropical Blackened Ahi Tuna. Add Tito’s and infused water to a glass with ice. Top with sparkling water, and garnish as desired. Sponsored...
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Classic Martini Drink Recipe

For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, martinis really do complement Asian-style dishes, and Tito’s sure knows how to craft the perfect one—shaken, not stirred, of course. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Pan-Asian Teriyaki Axis Deer Loin. Ingredients. 3 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 1 oz. (or less)...
